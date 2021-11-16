ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury vetting underway for Ghislaine Maxwell trial

swiowanewssource.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspective jurors got their first glimpse of a British socialite charged with helping...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Daily Mail

Rittenhouse judge - who was put on the bench in 1983 by a Democratic governor - brings down gavel on trial after being slammed as a racist and weathering a torrent of abusive and menacing messages

Trial TV cameras may have focused on Kyle Rittenhouse after his acquittal, but another person in the courtroom attracted much of the spotlight during the explosive case – Judge Bruce Schroeder. The 75-year-old jurist has earned a reputation for his mix of approachability and a no-nonsense attitude that can make...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vetting#British#Ap Archive
The Independent

What’s next for Kyle Rittenhouse: Leaving Kenosha as college, Congress and a bitter battle over his $2m bond awaits

After avoiding a possible life behind bars, Kyle Rittenhouse left Kenosha courthouse a free man to pursue a potential life of either nursing, politics or relative anonymity.But his acquittal of first-degree intentional homicide may not end his legal woes as a battle brews over who gets the $2m raised for his bond, and his case is referred to the Department of Justice for possible federal charges.Immediately after the verdict, defence attorney Mark Richards said Mr Rittenhouse would likely leave Wisconsin, move to a new area, and fade into obscurity as the intense national media attention subsides.“He has to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Woman’s Body Left ‘Abandoned’ In Morgue As Funeral Home Buries The Wrong Person

A family in New York is suing the Joseph A. Slinger-Hasgill Funeral Home in Long Island after a mistake by the home’s director delayed their mother’s burial by two weeks. According to NBC News, Sadie Williams‘ 11 children had already engaged Slinger-Hasgill to handle their mother’s funeral ahead of her Aug. 17 death. In accordance with Muslim tradition, Williams’ family took all necessary steps to insure she would be laid to rest within three days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
NFL
The Independent

Feds confirm Project Veritas raids were part of theft probe

Federal prosecutors confirmed Friday in a court filing that FBI agents seized phones and electronic devices from people connected with the conservative group Project Veritas as part of an investigation into interstate transportation of stolen property.Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said previously that agents had searched his home, and the homes of two others, in connection with a criminal probe into how the group received a diary that purportedly belonged to President Joe Biden s youngest daughter.The activist group, best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians, has protested the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Judge Exonerates Muhammad Aziz And Kahlil Islam, Who Were Convicted Of Assassinating Malcolm X In 1965

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Applause erupted Thursday when a judge exonerated Muhammad Aziz and Kahlil Islam, two of the three men convicted of murdering civil rights activist Malcolm X in Washington Heights in 1965. Aziz and Islam served more than two decades in prison for a crime they did not commit. The Manhattan District Attorney formally asked the court to vacate their convictions after a 22-month investigation, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported. Manhattan DA Cy Vance Jr. apologized to the men, their families and the family of Malcolm X. He acknowledged the FBI and NYPD withheld evidence that would have exonerated the men. “I...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy