Class 3A-II Area: Troup vs. Waskom playoff tickets available online only

By From staff reports
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VvLjt_0cyigCeZ00

TROUP — Plenty of tickets are available for purchase for Troup's Class 3A-II, Region II, Area match up against Waskom, which is scheduled to get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at Pine Tree's Pirate Stadium in Longview.

Tickets can only be obtained online by visiting pinetreeathletics.com/tickets.html

Tickets are $5.00 each and are general admission.

No tickets will be sold at the gate.

Troup will bring an 8-3 record into the contest. Waskom is 10-1 on the year.

The Troup-Waskom winner will advance to the regional quarterfinal round and will play either Newton or DeKalb late next week.

