Wheaton offers $141 million silver stream to Artemis Gold as additional funding for Blackwater project

By Vladimir Basov
 5 days ago

Under the terms of the silver stream agreement, Wheaton will purchase 50% of the silver production from...

According to the company's statement, a transaction has been completed for Rio Tinto's acquisition of the 40 per...
Thyssenkrupp flags profit recovery, listing of hydrogen unit

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's operating profit could more than double in its current fiscal year, the German engineering group said on Thursday, benefiting from an economic recovery and turnaround that will likely include a listing of its hydrogen division. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax are expected at 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($1.7-2.0 billion) in the 2021/22 fiscal year, up from 796 million a year earlier, the steel-to-car parts group said. ($1 = 0.8838 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)
BUSINESS
Gold/Silver/Commodities: The Blue Line metals edge

What a week for the precious metals markets! Now, here is a newswire headline you don't see every day "Gold: Best week in 6 months", followed by "U.S. Dollar: Reaches 16 month high". Something else you don't see every day is me on Youtube, and we launched a channel called the "Blue Line Metals Edge," and you can visit it here. If you like what you see, be sure to hit the like and subscribe button and help us grow the channel.
BUSINESS
Eneti makes $200 million public offering to fund WTIV newbuild program

Monaco-based Eneti Inc. announced Tuesday that it will issue and sell to the public $200 million of shares of its common stock to raise funding for its wind turbine installation vessel construction program – including a proposed Jones Act-compliant WTIV for the emerging U.S. offshore wind market. In a press...
ECONOMY
Lithium Americas beats CATL to buy Millennial for $400 million

(Adds details from CEO interview, stock movement) By Ernest Scheyder Nov 17 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp is buying Argentina-focused Millennial Lithium Corp for $400 million in stock and cash, eclipsing an offer from China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) as demand for the electric vehicle (EV) battery metal surges worldwide. The deal, announced on Wednesday, comes a day after a deadline expired for CATL to respond to the Lithium Americas offer for Millennial (Reuters)%20-%20Lithium%20Americas%20Corp,Technology%20Co%20Ltd%20(CATL). CATL is the world's largest EV battery manufacturer, but does not produce any lithium. Shares of Lithium Americas rose 3.5% on Wednesday, while shares of Millennial fell about 3%.
BUSINESS
Colombia to hold bidding round for gold mining areas in early 2022

MEDELLIN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombia will begin taking offers in its first bidding round for gold exploration contracts in early 2022, the head of the national mining agency said on Tuesday, as the Andean country continues efforts to diversify its mineral output. Colombia has long hailed its as-yet largely...
METAL MINING
Gold miner M&A is on a roll

There has been a succession of mergers and acquistions in the gold space, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded a podcast with editor Neils Christensen and Kitco correspondent Paul Harris. This past week it was announced that Evolution Mining would buy Glencore's Ernest Henry Mining copper-gold...
METAL MINING
METALS-Dollar surge drives down copper prices

(Updates prices) LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell for a third day on Wednesday as expectations of U.S. interest rate rises lifted the dollar to 16-month highs, making metals priced in the greenback costlier for buyers with other currencies. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was...
BUSINESS
Gold continues to attract market participants as a primary tool of wealth preservation

Market participants are once again focused upon the real threat that faces global economies, spiraling inflation. Today the United Kingdom reported that inflation has now hit a 10-year high. In the United States, the current level of inflation is at a 31-year high coming in at 6.2%. Mexico currently has an inflation rate of 6.24%, and many South American countries are running double-digit inflationary levels such as Argentina (52.1%), Brazil (10.67%).
BUSINESS
Glencore sells Australian copper-gold mine for A$1B

Glencore is selling its Ernest Henry Mining (EHM) copper-gold mine in Queensland, Australia, to Evolution Mining for A$1 billion ($730 million). According to a press release Glencore will receive A$1 billion, comprising A$800 million on the closing of the transaction and a further A$200 million payable 12 months after the transaction closes. Evolution said the deal will be paid for with existing available cash and new US$200M U.S. private placement.
ECONOMY

