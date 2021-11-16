ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unalaska, AK

Newscast: 11/16/21

By Hope McKenney
KUCB
 5 days ago

Aleutian Airways has delayed its launch to Unalaska until next...

www.kucb.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

IOC interview with Peng Shuai raises even more questions

Out of public view for almost three weeks, Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has appeared in a video call with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. The IOC and the Chinese government would like this to be the end of the Peng saga, which has run since Nov. 2 when she accused former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.
TENNIS
NBC News

Missing Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai speaks out for the first time

On Sunday, tennis star Peng Shuai had a video call with the President of the International Olympic Committee. This marks Peng’s first known contact with anyone outside China since she disappeared three weeks ago after making sexual assault allegations against a former senior Communist Party official.Nov. 21, 2021.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newscast#Aleutian Airways#Native
The Hill

Officials identify convicted felon as suspect in accidental firearm discharge at Atlanta airport

Officials on Saturday evening identified a convicted felon as the suspect behind an accidental firearm discharge that occurred earlier that day at an Atlanta airport. The suspect was identified as Kenny Wells, 42. Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said that they had a warrant out for his arrest for carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm and reckless conduct.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Unalaska, AK
CBS News

BTS the big winners at the American Music Awards

New York — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous "My Universe" and closed the show with "Butter."
WORLD
The Hill

Welch to seek Senate seat in Vermont

Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen. Patrick Leahy announced that he will not seek reelection next year. Welch, the only lawmaker representing the Green Mountain State in...
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy