Since Casa Bonita first shut down in 2020 due to the pandemic, there’s been a lot of speculation and concern over the future of the immersive entertainment restaurant. When news broke that its owners, Summit Family Restaurants Inc., had gone bankrupt, months of campaigns to “save Casa Bonita” followed, culminating in a surreal but genuine bid by the creators of South Park to buy the restaurant they once famously featured in an episode for $3.1 million, and a challenge to that sale by the very folks behind Save Casa Bonita.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO