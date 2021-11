As one of the hardest hit sectors, the restaurant industry is slowly working toward recovery from the effects of the pandemic. With the landscape completely changing since COVID-19, an already nimble industry is having to enlist new tactics in order to pave the pathway to recovery. Us restauranteurs are a scrappy bunch, many of the most celebrated minds and leaders in our business barely finished college (if at all). We grew up inspired by the likes of a wild leader like Anthony Bourdain or a party animal like Peter Gatien, not a business-minded and Harvard-bred Jamie Dimon or polished Bill Gates. Well, it’s time to embrace our inner fight, don’t-quit-spirit and the attitude that attracted us to this 24/7, nonstop business in the first place.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO