As Graduation Rates Rise, NOVA Celebrates Students’ Success with Inaugural Winter Commencement. Alexandria, Va. – As more NOVA Nighthawks graduate and soar to success each year, Northern Virginia Community College is holding its first-ever Winter Commencement to recognize its Summer and Fall 2021 graduates. The ceremonies will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Alexandria Campus' Rachel M. Schlesinger Center. The theme, “Go Boldly,” exemplifies the tenacity of our students who are embarking on the next stage of their journey, and the faculty and staff members who have guided them to their successes. Each of the three commencement ceremonies will feature remarks by a notable NOVA alumnus or alumna who began their educational journey at NOVA and currently serves on the staff of the college.

