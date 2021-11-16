Food Bank for Larimer County Need for Turkeys at All-Time High

50 years ago, someone at McDonald's came up with the best breakfast invention ever! The Egg McMuffin! The conversation may have gone like this... "OK, Ronald, we need something to jumpstart our breakfast business! It's called break FAST so we need to give them something they can eat fast and on the go! What if we took breakfast items and made a burger or sandwich-type breakfast that people could eat on the go! We can even make the eggs round like a patty! I'm a genius, Ronald!!" And that quite possibly is how the Egg Mc Muffin was born. The true version of the story is that franchise owner, Herb Peterson, wanted to create a McDonald's version of Eggs Benedict but the signature Hollandaise sauce proved to be a challenge in their fast-paced environment. Sliced American cheese and some Canadian bacon was the perfect combo in his mind and clearly, it worked because here we are talking about it 50 years later.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO