Larimer County, CO

Food Bank for Larimer County Need for Turkeys at All-Time High

By Shelby
 7 days ago
The food bank is experiencing a record shortage of turkeys ahead of the holidays, the Food Bank for Larimer County said in a news release, citing high demand and a national shortage. The food bank is now asking the public for donations of frozen turkeys, ham or whole chicken...

