On Thursday evening, esteemed guests gathered at a private estate in Los Angeles to witness the wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, just as fans of the socialite sat on their couches across the country, tuning into the first episode of the Paramount+ series, Paris in Love. While the 13-episode docuseries will document the journey to November 11th, right now, we’re focusing on the day in question because as more and more details are revealed, it’s becoming clear that the three-day Hilton wedding will truly be an affair to remember. "It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding," Reum said to his now-wife on Hilton’s podcast, This Is Paris, the day of the wedding. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO