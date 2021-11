While the cost of heating your home may be higher this winter, households struggling to stave off the cold have more options for help than usual. Federal heating assistance, for example, has more than doubled. Because of the American Rescue Plan pandemic relief bill passed in March, an additional $4.5 billion is available for the state-run Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) that provides heating assistance, compared to the $3 billion to $4 billion that’s available in a typical year, the White House said Thursday. On top of that, renters suffering financial hardship can get help paying their past and current utility bills through the Emergency Rental Assistance program that got rolling earlier this year.

