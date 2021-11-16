Liquid hydrogen seen as 'holy grail' for hydrogen uptake in mobility sector: Linde COO

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to enhance industrial cooperation in the production and use of hydrogen technology and fuel “in a way that supports its manufacturing, storage and transportation, and the development of technologies and industrial standards,” the UAE ministry tweeted on Thursday. Russia is also coordinating its energy policies with China. On Wednesday, the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation held its 18th meeting. “In discussing the power supply system, the countries agreed to maintain the steady operations of Russia-China cross-border power transmission lines and to develop power engineering,” the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade wrote on Wednesday. “They also supported further cooperation in promoting RES, the hydroelectric power industry and hydrogen energy. They discussed separately the development of China’s nuclear industry with the use of Russian technology.” Representatives from the two countries will meet again on November 29 to discuss energy matters. According to S&P Global, Russia plans to spend over Rb9 billion, equivalent to around $124 million (€106.54 million), on hydrogen projects over the next three years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO