Liquid hydrogen seen as 'holy grail' for hydrogen uptake in mobility sector: Linde COO

By Brandon Mulder
 5 days ago

Industrial gas and chemicals company Linde sees liquid hydrogen as the "holy grail" for unlocking hydrogen use in the mobility sector, COO Sanjiv Lamba said Nov. 16. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. A world leader in hydrogen liquefaction technology, Linde operates a $2 billion...

Asia middle distillates: Key market indicators for Nov 22-26

Asian middle distillate markets started the Nov. 22-26 trading week on a steady to weaker note as firm demand and lean supply continues to support the gasoil sector, while uneven demand recovery continues to hamper demand in the jet fuel/kerosene arena. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes &...
The Hydrogen Stream: International alliances for hydrogen keep proliferating

The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to enhance industrial cooperation in the production and use of hydrogen technology and fuel “in a way that supports its manufacturing, storage and transportation, and the development of technologies and industrial standards,” the UAE ministry tweeted on Thursday. Russia is also coordinating its energy policies with China. On Wednesday, the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Energy Cooperation held its 18th meeting. “In discussing the power supply system, the countries agreed to maintain the steady operations of Russia-China cross-border power transmission lines and to develop power engineering,” the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade wrote on Wednesday. “They also supported further cooperation in promoting RES, the hydroelectric power industry and hydrogen energy. They discussed separately the development of China’s nuclear industry with the use of Russian technology.” Representatives from the two countries will meet again on November 29 to discuss energy matters. According to S&P Global, Russia plans to spend over Rb9 billion, equivalent to around $124 million (€106.54 million), on hydrogen projects over the next three years.
Australia's Jemena to test blending renewable hydrogen into NSW gas network

Australia's energy infrastructure company Jemena has started blending renewable hydrogen into gas networks in New South Wales in a two-year trial, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction said Nov. 18. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The renewable hydrogen is to be...
Article 6 most prominent contribution is the rationalization of carbon markets

Market seen evolving towards single emission unit destined to multiple uses. Borders between compliance and voluntary markets to blur further. The recently implemented Article 6 of the Paris Agreement paves the way for the simplification of carbon markets and therefore the gradual merger of government-led schemes and voluntary carbon schemes, industry players have said.
State
California State
MISO portfolio of regional grid projects grows, but hits delays

Midcontinent Independent System Operator is delaying board review of its first batch of Long-Range Transmission Planning projects by a couple months to May 2022, while outlining an expanded number of projects that could move forward at that time, MISO officials said at a Nov. 19 workshop. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Platts Asia bitumen MOC assessment process sees first trade since Nov 1 launch

Platts Asia bitumen Market on Close assessment process recorded its first trade on Nov. 19, since it launched on Nov. 1 FOB Singapore Bitumen PEN 60-70 and FOB South Korea Bitumen PEN 60-80 assessments. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. During the MOC process,...
Factbox: Hydrogen’s many colours

(Reuters) – Industries including energy, steel and chemicals are looking to develop large-scale hydrogen applications to help reduce carbon emissions and avert global warming. Although hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, it’s very scarce as a gas, and so far most methods of producing gas at scale...
Listen: European road fuel market dynamics under a heavy oil complex backwardation

The strong backwardation in diesel and gasoline forward pricing is reflective of a tight fundamental picture for road fuels in Europe as demand steadily rises and refineries grapple with high crude feedstock and running costs as natural gas prices soar, curtailing supply. Amid this market tightness, inventories continue to draw as the opportunity cost of storage rises, reducing supply buffers. At the same time, refiner hedging is exacerbating the strength in calendar time spreads.
TotalEnergies to generate Australian carbon credits from soil carbon sequestration

Plans to generate more than 3 million mtCO2e of carbon credits in 25 years. 70 farmers join project, representing 15,000 hectares of land. TotalEnergies has partnered with Australian project developer AgriProve for a 20,000-hectare soil carbon sequestration project, which is expected to remove and sequester more than 3 million mtCO2e in 25 years, and generate carbon credits, the French energy company said in a statement Nov. 18.
Feature: Pemex regaining sales to gasoline stations on government moves to stifle competition

Fuel stations slowly migrating back to Pemex as their supplier. Glencore terminal in port of Dos Bocas suspended, hurting supply. Retail fuel station owners in Mexico who over the past few years opted for alternative suppliers to Pemex are slowly going back to the state company, as government permitting and compliance measures have begun to hurt their ability to compete, according to market participants and observers.
AUSTRALIA DATA: Sep crude imports tumble to 14-month low; Q4 rebound expected

Imports of crude oil and other refinery feedstocks into Australia slumped to a 14-month low in September as refinery throughput fell sharply due to the lengthy movement restrictions that lasted throughout the third quarter. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The September crude imports...
South Korea
Economy
Industry
Goldman Sachs
Asia-Pacific LNG shipping rates reach record high on winter demand

LNG shipping rates may hold on to higher levels for some time. Asia-Pacific LNG shipping day rates have surged to an all-time high of around $300,000/day for a standard LNG carrier, as vessel demand outpaces a tight supply of ships in the region, ahead of peak winter season. Not registered?
Jump-starting hydrogen economy will require color blindness: panel

More attention will need to be paid to various hydrogen production pathways in the near term in order for the hydrogen economy to expand in the long term, stakeholders from across the US hydrogen economy said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies panel discussion. Not registered?. Receive daily...
Rio Tinto to invest $87 mil to increase Canadian low-carbon aluminum production

Rio Tinto will invest $87 million to increase its low-carbon aluminum production in Canada through the installation of 16 new smelting cells at its facility in Quebec, the company said Nov. 17. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The investment at the company's AP60...
Four Japanese power utilities restrict LNG use on outages, increased demand: METI

Chugoku Electric in talks with suppliers on additional supply, ship arrangement. Kyushu Electric arranging one LNG cargo for early-Dec delivery. Japan's end-Oct LNG stocks at 5-year high after dropping 16% on month. Four Japanese power utilities -- Chugoku Electric, Kyushu Electric, Hokuriku Electric and Shikoku Electric -- are restricting their...
Paris accord Article 6 approval set to jump-start evolution of voluntary carbon market

VCM to see boost in credibility following UN Climate Conference adoption of article. Project certifiers already looking to reflect Article 6 rules. Split market with 'adjusted credits' and 'non adjusted' credits possible. The formal adoption the Paris climate accord's Article 6, following the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow, is expected...
Plug Power continues spending spree on green hydrogen

COLONIE - It's all about the hydrogen at Plug Power. Green hydrogen, that is. Plug Power, the Latham fuel cell maker that is trying to become one of the world's largest producers of so-called green hydrogen to power its fuel cell technologies, is continuing one of the biggest corporate spending sprees in Capital Region business history.
