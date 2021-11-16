The Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Is Happening Friday
By lexiontheradio
kiss951.com
5 days ago
Cool news! This Friday’s partial lunar eclipse will be the longest eclipse of the century. A full moon and lunar eclipse will take place at the same time. So, instead of being about an hour long, this Friday’s eclipse will be three and a half hours. That’s...
Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
A partial lunar eclipse is coming up this month – and it will be the longest of this century. The eclipse will take place overnight on November 18 and 19, when the moon slips into Earth's shadow for 3 hours and 28 minutes, NASA said. The late November moon is also known as the "frost moon."
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The longest partial lunar eclipse of the 21st century is shortly before Thanksgiving in November. NASA predicted the event, which will take place on November 19, is expected to last three hours, 28 minutes, and 23 seconds. That's longer than any other eclipse between 2001 and 2100. The partial eclipse should begin around 2:19 a.m., reaching its peak around 4 a.m., before ending by 5:47 a.m.
A lunar eclipse darkened nighttime skies for Connecticut and all of North American Thursday night. According to NASA, “a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align so that the moon passes into Earth’s shadow. In a total lunar eclipse, the entire moon falls within the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, called the umbra. In this eclipse, up to 99.1% of the moon’s disk will be within ...
Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
Nineteen out of the top twenty biggest wildfire catastrophes happened in the past two decades. The 2020’s August Complex fire was the largest recorded wildfire in California’s history. More than 1 million acres burned in just a few weeks. August Complex spread across an area bigger than Rhode Island (a whole state).
Restaurants have been hit hard during the pandemic, and many New York City restaurants in particular experienced a huge drop in business due to lockdown. However, one famous burger joint that's adored in New York has planned out an exciting way to thrive: Keep growing outside New York. Continue reading...
Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
A massive storm is expected to hit major east coast cities such as Washington DC, New York, and Boston next week. Airports could face major disruption and delays, putting a wrench in the plans of millions of Americans traveling for thanksgiving. "This storm can bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor," said AccuWeather's meteorologist Paul Pastelok. He also noted flooding on streets and highways could cause major delays for motorists.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As we celebrate Native American Heritage Month, a new exhibit in Lower Manhattan honors New York’s Native Americans and their contributions to the state.
As CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reports, the exhibition is at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian. It’s called “Native New York.”
Educator Carrie Gonzalez gave Hsu a tour, which started by following a wooden path through the exhibit.
“So you’re traveling through 12 different locations in the state of New York and we start off here by going on to Long Island,” Gonzalez said.
Each location has its indigenous name in orange, the native history...
If anyone has a good idea on how to put a nuclear fission power plant on the moon, the U.S. government wants to hear about it. NASA and the nation’s top federal nuclear research lab on Friday put out a request for proposals for a fission surface power system. NASA is collaborating with the U.S. […]
(NerdWallet) – For the thousands of travelers who intended to fly on Southwest Airlines during Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day weekend — but instead had their flights canceled — no amount of advance planning could have guaranteed a smooth arrival. Instead, even the most proactive planners were left scrambling to book last-minute flights on other airlines. […]
Our winter weather outlook is back. And this season looks to bring a bit of everything, which should please both the "snow hounds" and the "winter haters" of our community. Our formula, which we’ve been using since 2008, continues to provide accurate results. Let's look back at the winter of...
BOSTON (CBS) – Let’s be real – a winter outlook is an educated guess about future events months in advance. A lot can go wrong. The temperature tea leaves are a little easier to read, but in the snowfall department just one or two big events can greatly influence an entire season. Even years when we think the outlook is doing well (like 2017-18) a month like March can blow it all up. That entire winter went in perfect lockstep with our preseason ideas, until 2-to-3 feet of snow fell at the very end!
Sometimes I marvel at the extremes. We...
What happens when you combine a big burger with a sumptuous sub sandwich? We are about to find out, kind of. Burger King Is buying a Sub-Sandwich Chain for $1 billion. On Monday Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, announced Monday it bought Firehouse Subs for $1 billion. There...
DENVER (CBS4) – The snow season looked promising in October with a few early snowstorms in the mountains. Enough snow fell to allow three Colorado ski resorts to open before Halloween.
(credit: Loveland Ski)
But the flow of moisture quickly shut off as we moved into November and the storm track shifted away from the state. The result has been a lot of windy and dry weather over the past several weeks that fueled an unusual November wildfire and delayed the opening of at least one Colorado ski resort.
On Thursday, forecasters at NOAA released the latest winter outlook for the United States,...
Comments / 0