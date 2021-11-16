ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer says it will share the rights to its COVID-19 pill

By Sydney Lupkin
kazu.org
 5 days ago

We're coming up on a year since the first COVID 19 vaccine was authorized in the U.S., and there's still a gap in vaccine access between rich and poor countries. Now Pfizer says it will share rights to its antiviral COVID-19 pill by way of a broad licensing agreement. NPR pharmaceuticals...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development

A quiet monthslong legal fight between the U.S. National Institutes of Health and drugmaker Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents recently burst into public view. The outcome of the battle has important implications, not only for efforts to contain the pandemic but more broadly for drugs and vaccines that could be critical for future public health […] The post Why Moderna won’t share rights to the COVID-19 vaccine with the government that paid for its development appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine elicits weak antibody response in people taking immunosuppressant

People who received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while on TNF inhibitors—a class of immunosuppressants used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune conditions—generated less powerful and shorter-lived antibodies against the virus that causes COVID-19 than healthy people and those on other kinds of immunosuppressants, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. The scientists found this was especially apparent regarding the virus's delta variant.
SCIENCE
The Conversation U.S.

Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021. And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Which COVID-19 booster should you get?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You may be eligible for a COVID-19 booster without even knowing it. Many people who got Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine can get one six months after their second dose, if they're eligible because they either have one of the many qualifying health conditions or are at risk because of their work, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pill#Covid#Npr#Paxlovid
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kazu.org

Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in

Eleven months ago, December 2020, the U.S. had just kicked off its mass vaccination campaign. Looking ahead to this winter, we are in a very different place. Nearly 70% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And this time, the push is for booster shots. The FDA has now expanded authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, saying that anyone 18 and older who wants them can get them. A panel of experts advising the CDC made similar recommendations today. And this evening, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on boosters for all. But it does prompt a question. If you are facing a choice, which booster should you get? And is it worth mixing and matching? We're going to put those questions to infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder of New York University. My co-host Mary Louise Kelly interviewed her earlier today.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age

Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 2.1% and of Germany-based partner BioNTech SE climbed 4.2% in morning trading Friday, after Health Canada authorized use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. That's the first vaccine authorized in Canada for that age group. The companies' vaccine has been authorized for children 12 to 15 years old since May and for people at least 16 years old since December. The news comes on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of COVID-19 booster shots for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. Pfizer's stock has gained 7.6% over the past three months while BioNTech shares have shed 14.0%, and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kazu.org

For some patients, long COVID is their new reality

SEMHAR FISSEHA: So it's 8:06 a.m. Before she got sick this January, Semhar Fisseha was a healthy, active 39-year-old woman. FISSEHA: I can already tell that today's going to be a recovery day. CORNISH: She took 45-minute walks every day. She was starting to plan summer vacations with her 9-year-old...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wbaltv.com

Pfizer to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill

Pfizer said Tuesday it signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental COVID-19 pill. The agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries covering 53% of the world's population, the company said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newsy.com

Pfizer Agrees To Let Other Companies Manufacture Its COVID-19 Pill

Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a license for...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New York Post

Pfizer to allow generic drug companies to make its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer announced a licensing agreement Tuesday to allow other manufacturers to produce its experimental COVID-19 pill to treat people in 95 developing countries – where more than half of the world’s population lives. The drugmaker said in a statement it signed a deal with a UN-backed group, the Geneva-based Medicines...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy