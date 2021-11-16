Nebraska fire in wildlife management area 40% contained

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) — A fire that has burned about 2,560 acres in northwest Nebraska was about 40% contained, officials said Tuesday.

The fire in the Buffalo Creek Wildlife Management Area in Scotts Bluff and Banner counties began Sunday and efforts to contain it are expected to last through the week, The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said.

The Buffalo Creek wildlife area is about 7 miles southeast of Gering and Scottsbluff.

So far, no homes have been burned, no injuries were reported and no evacuations have been necessary, according to an update provided Tuesday.

The firefighting effort has included helicopters, with 27 departments supplying resources and firefighters, who have been working 16-hour shifts, the Scottsbluff Star Herald reported.

The National Weather Service posted a red flag warning for the area, which means any fire that ignites could grow rapidly. The area was reporting temperatures in the 50s and the 60s, 20% humidity and wind speeds of 20-30 mph.