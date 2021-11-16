Police: Woman found dead in Baltimore church

BALTIMORE (AP) — A church sexton was found dead inside an East Baltimore church Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said officers called to Southern Baptist Church for an unresponsive woman, found the 69-year-old suffering from “trauma to the body,” news outlets reported.

The woman unlocked the door around 6 a.m. to let in construction workers and was found dead in a church bathroom by a maintenance worker around 6:50 a.m., Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the killing an “unspeakable, cowardly murder.”

“This is not OK, and none of us should be OK,” Scott said.” Her family is four generations strong at Southern, and all of our hearts should be breaking.”