Far Cry 6 - Vaas: Insanity DLC #1 Official Launch Trailer

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6’s first villainous activity, Vaas: Insanity, launches on November 16th for owners of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Vaas: Insanity takes us into the warped mind of Far Cry 3’s antagonist Vass Montenegro, with Michael Mando reprising his role. The DLC is inspired by the roguelite genre, and tasks us with traversing Vaas’ warped psyche to understand his past, motivations, and personal demons (don’t feel pity for him, we tell thee). Starting out with nothing but a pistol, we’ll need to scavenge for better weaponry and power-ups to fight the enemies within, and hopefully, make it to the end.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO