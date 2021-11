Tonight's episode of NXT ended with a full-on brawl involving some of the biggest names in the NXT Women's Division, and by the end of the segment, we had almost all of the stars that will be involved in the Women's War Games match next month. It started with the match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, as the former friends turned enemies attempted to settle their feud. Unfortunately, it didn't end up going that way, as Toxic Attraction made their way to the ring to attack Gonzalez. Mandy Rose, Gig Dolin, and Jacy Jayne all got their kicks in and Kai did as well, but then Gonzalez got some reinforcements.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO