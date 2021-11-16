ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I am new to the Project Management field.

 6 days ago

Love can sweep you off your feet and carry you...

A Fractional Agile Transformation Won’t Work

Andy Jordan is President of Roffensian Consulting S.A., a Roatan, Honduras-based management consulting firm with a comprehensive project management practice. Andy always appreciates feedback and discussion on the issues raised in his articles and can be reached at [email protected] Andy's new book Risk Management for Project Driven Organizations is now available.
Control Chart for Monitoring Performance of Process

When a control chart is used to monitor performance of a process, which of the following will be set by the projct manager and the appropriate stakeholders to reflect the point (s) at which corrective action will be taken to prevent exceeding the specification limits?. A. Upper and lower control...
High level status updates.

Hi Everyone. I've been tasked with creating a visual aid for use during functional and executive status update meetings. The main purpose is to provide awareness to other functional teams who may need to contribute information on risks, dependencies, or impact but are not always willing or very vocal during the meetings. If we could have a visual (template) to capture high level information on critical tasks and somehow assist in engaging participants to validate status, that would be helpful. The focus of these meetings is on work to be completed and not work already completed. Thoughts and opinions are welcome....thanks in advance.
Improving the Profile of Project Management

I am looking to increase the profile of project management within my organization and would love suggestions from the community on how to approach this. I want to get the word out on: (a) the value of project management; (b) role of project managers etc. How would you explain to "non-project" colleagues the value that an experienced PM can provide to a project?
The Power of the Project Management Narrative

George Freeman, PMP, is a seasoned IT project manager and leader who has worked in the software industry for nearly four decades, including over 25 years of project management. He has significant experience and expertise in enterprise information systems, data, and business architectures, and is an advocate for “business and technical architectural awareness” among all project team members. Mr. Freeman has international and remote team experience, and has a passion for meta-modeling, domain-driven design, and “all things architecture.”
Beginning my project management career

I have a Business Studies degree and have worked 4 years in IT sales, but I've realised IT isn't for me due to lack of interest. Following research into other careers, I'm particularly interested in project management. I appreciate this can be a broad area across different industries, so I'm seeking advise on how to kick start my career in project management.
