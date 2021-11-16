I am new to the Project Management field.

Hi Everyone. I've been tasked with creating a visual aid for use during functional and executive status update meetings. The main purpose is to provide awareness to other functional teams who may need to contribute information on risks, dependencies, or impact but are not always willing or very vocal during the meetings. If we could have a visual (template) to capture high level information on critical tasks and somehow assist in engaging participants to validate status, that would be helpful. The focus of these meetings is on work to be completed and not work already completed. Thoughts and opinions are welcome....thanks in advance.

3 DAYS AGO