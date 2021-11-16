Go Fashion IPO Subscription Status {Final Data}

After Fsn ECommerce Ventures Ltd (BO: FSNE ) (NYKAA) stellar listing, another company in the women's fashion segment is up with its initial public offer. Go Fashion’s IPO opened on November 17 and will close on November 22. The IPO price is Rs 655 to Rs 690 per equity share and the issue size is Rs 1,013.61 crore including a fresh issue of up to Rs 125 crore. The company raised Rs 456.12 crore through the anchor investors on November 16. On November 18, the issue was subscribed 6.87 times with the retail individual investor category witnessing 24.64 times subscription. Go Fashion IPO's market lot size is 21 shares. A retail-individual investor can apply for up to 13 lots or 273 shares or Rs 188,370. The company intends to use the IPO proceeds to fund its roll-out of 120 new Exclusive Brand Outlets (or EBOs), to fund working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The shares will be listed on BSE and NSE on November 30, 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO