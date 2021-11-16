ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go Fashion IPO Subscription Status {Final Data}

By Chronicle Reporter
 5 days ago

Go Vogue IPO subscription to start out from November 17, Wednesday and it’ll shut on November 22, 2021, The retail portion of this IPO is 10%, QIB is 75% and HNI is 15% quota. The corporate to boost ₹1014 crores by way of IPO at a value band of ₹655 to...

