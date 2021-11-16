ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InStyle Awards: Melissa McCarthy Tears Up on the Red Carpet, Amanda Gorman Recites Poem to Simon Biles

By Marc Malkin
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLl85_0cyiUXj400

Melissa McCarthy says Monday night’s InStyle Awards at the Getty Center was her first big public outing since the onset of the pandemic. “I went into a CVS like two months ago and was like, ‘Uhhh, I don’ know what to do,’” she said from the stage after being presented with this year’s Icon Award from her “Nine Perfect Strangers” co-star Nicole Kidman.

Earlier, on the arrivals carpet, she told me, “This is the first time I’m with humans besides my fella and the humans I bore.”

And that’s when things got emotional. As we were talking, fellow honoree Simone Biles walked by. “Oh, my God, I just love you,” McCarthy said to the Olympic gymnast.

McCarthy began to cry as she told Biles how much she means to her and her young daughters. Wiping away tears, McCarthy said to me, “I gotta get a Kleenex. I think I’m losing my mind. We went to see their show — Simone and all the Olympians — and there were these performance pieces that were all about mental health — don’t shame me, this is who I am. It was so powerful. She must be like, ‘Who’s that crazy old lady?’”

The evening, which took place outdoors, marked the return of the InStyle Awards after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Guests were required to provide proof of full vaccination.

As Rep. Katie Porter, who was given the Badass Woman Award, faced the photographers screaming for her by her first name, she said, “I’m not used to this. This is not my typical thing.”

“There are a lot of reporters and photographers on Capitol Hill, and they often will yell and chase you down, but it’s Representative Porter, not Katie,” she said. “There’s a similar vibe, but there it’s more for the quote and here it’s more for the photo. Here, they’re asking about a different sort of infrastructure — like how do you walk in those shoes and things like that.” Upon receiving her award by “Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder, Porter thanked Christian Siriano for designing a dress for her that had pockets.

Inauguration Day poet Amanda Gorman helped honor Biles by reciting an original poem she wrote about the athlete. “I am here to celebrate the symbol that is Simone,” Gorman said. “Most well known for being the most accomplished gymnast of our time, but it is time we see Simone as far more than her 32 medals. She is a champion because she never settles for less than the rebel she is. That is what it means to be Biles bold. A beauty to behold at just 24 years old, she is such a treasure. Her worth measures more than gold.”

Biles thanked InStyle and the magazine’s editor-in-chief Laura Brown for getting her out of a leotard for the night, but then delivered a passionate speech about self-acceptance.

“When I was starting out there were people who talked about the way I wore my hair or how big my legs were, but I learned to block out the noise because after all, how can I tumble or have multiple moves named after me without the power in my legs?” Biles said.

During a break in the program, Biles’ parents, who recorded their daughter’s remarks on their phones, were tapped on their shoulders by a statuesque stranger. “Hi, I’m Cindy Crawford,” she said.

Other honorees included stylists Samantha McMillen and Jason Bolden, designers Michael Kors and Anifa Mvuemba, makeup artist Nina Park and hairstylist Lona Vigi. Presenters also included Reese Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz, Christian Louboutin, Storm Reid, Kate Hudson and Elle Fanning.

“One of my favorite things is like just watching everybody say hi [because] we all haven’t seen each other in so long,” Witherspoon said before presenting Vigi’s award.

Dinner featured a grilled little gems salad followed by baked halibut with a gruyere crust before an earl grey pot de crème for dessert. As a fog rolled in and temperatures dropped, staff handed out shawls to guests because the portable heaters were running out of fuel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02egj2_0cyiUXj400

Comments / 2

HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Cutout Dress At 2021 InStyle Awards

While walking the red carpet at the InStyle Awards on Nov. 15, Simone Biles looked incredible in her cutout dress, which featured a thigh-high leg slit. Simone Biles looked absolutely stunning at the 2021 InStyle Awards, which took place at the Getty Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 15. The Olympic gymnast wore a black dress, which featured a thigh-high slit up one side. The ensemble had side cutouts and straps that were held together by bows on Simone’s shoulders. She completed the look with open-toed, mint green heels, and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in long braids.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Amanda Gorman performs poem titled ‘The Greatest’ about Simone Biles

It must take something special to impress Simone Biles, and that’s exactly what happened at the IInStyle Awards on Monday. Famous poet Amanda Gorman revealed that she wrote a poem titled “The Greatest” about the gymnastics legend. Then Gorman, who was to present Biles with the Original Award, performed the poem.
ENTERTAINMENT
Footwear News

Simone Biles Goes Green in Cutout Gown and Minty Louboutin Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Simone Biles brought a refreshing take to the cutout trend at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The Olympic athlete hit the red carpet in a flowing dark green gown by Aliette. The style featured a flowing skirt and allover ruched draping details. The textured number also included bows with long ends accenting two straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Biles added an elegant touch to her ensemble with Mateo New York drop earrings and a dark green Judith Lieber clutch. For shoes, Biles created a two-tone look with mint green sandals. The Christian Louboutin style featured thin ankle and toe straps in shiny leather. The style added a bold pop of color to the “Courage to Soar” author’s outfit, while elevating her gown’s formal dress code with a modern twist. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Star-studded Night With Elle Fanning, in Her Headline-making Crop Top, Zoë Kravitz, Kaia Gerber, Amanda Gorman and More at InStyle Awards

Click here to read the full article. The InStyle Awards — now in its sixth year — brought together industry heavy hitters on Monday night at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. “Can we just take a moment to say, how gorgeous is this night?” said Reese Witherspoon, speaking to the likes of Ava DuVernay, Simone Biles, Michael Kors, Amanda Gorman, Regina Hall, Elle Fanning, Cindy Crawford, Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Kate Hudson.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone LeighSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful PartnershipPeter Dundas D7 Collection The annual dinner party, held in an outdoor...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Nicole Kidman, Simone Biles and More Bold Stars at the 2021 InStyle Awards

The 2021 InStyle Awards brought out a range of stars on the red carpet to honor the achievements of individuals in fields like fashion, beauty and culture. This weekend, celebrities and public figures gathered to celebrate their accomplishments at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. Those in attendance brought out bold and glamorous attire for the occasion. Stars like Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman donned fully sequined gowns or dresses for the occasion. Others, like June Smollett, Phoebe Dynevor and Jane Levy, opted for tonal dresses or jumpsuits composed of dark or vibrant lace and silks. Still, there were also...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Brought the Celeb Favorite Monochrome Trend to the InStyle Awards in a Matching Set and Sleek Satin Pumps

Melissa McCarthy brought the celebrity favorite monochrome trend to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress wore a matching set that featured a flowy oversized shirt and fitted pants. The top boasted pleats that ran down the front as well as a slight ruffle finish at the seams and on the sleaves. The neckline was cut into a v-neck shape with a ribbon connecting it together. She accessorized with a small top handle clutch bag with a metal clasp and more gold detail at the sides. For footwear, McCarthy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Joins The Red Carpet Sparkle Trend at 2021 InStyle Awards

Sequins and sparkles are the new red carpet go-to and Reese Witherspoon certainly got the memo. The star stole the show at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.   The “Little Fires Everywhere” star glimmered down the red carpet in a deep navy blue gown. The dress’ silhouette boasted a criss-cross neckline and a slit that ran down her leg. The frock’s dark color was given some levity with its shimmering exterior. The “The Morning Show” star let the dress speak for itself and so kept it simple with accessories. She wore a pair of earrings with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
