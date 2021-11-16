ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Brownstein will lobby for Pakistan

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO
POLITICO
 5 days ago

FIRST IN PI — BROWNSTEIN WILL LOBBY FOR PAKISTAN: The Pakistani government has brought on a team of lobbyists from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, including former Sen. Mark Begich, to represent its interests in Washington amid the ongoing humanitarian fallout of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a copy of...

www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden tries to calm nerves about 2024

1) WILL HE OR WON’T HE, PART 1 — Fresh off a physical that declared him fit for office, President JOE BIDEN “and members of his inner circle have reassured allies in recent days that he plans to run for reelection in 2024, as they take steps to deflect concern about the 79-year-old president’s commitment to another campaign and growing Democratic fears of a coming Republican return to power,” WaPo’s Michael Scherer, Tyler Pager and Sean Sullivan report.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
AFP

Blinken says US can benefit Africa amid rising Chinese influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Washington will treat Africa a "major geopolitical power" where it can deliver tangible benefits, making the case to preserve US influence as rival China invests heavily. Days before China holds a major meeting on Africa in Senegal, where Blinken arrived later Friday, the top US diplomat said President Joe Biden plans to convene a summit of African leaders, which the White House said will be held next year. In an address at the headquarters of the West African bloc ECOWAS in Abuja, Blinken made no explicit mention of China but said he knew Africans have been "wary of the strings" that often come with foreign engagement. "I want to be clear -- the United States doesn't want to limit your partnerships with other countries," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Keep the enemy closer

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Democrats are embarking on an aggressive comms operation in hopes of selling the president’s recent legislative achievements and...
POLITICS
AFP

Austin says US unwavering in 'strong' Mideast security commitment

The United States warned Saturday it was capable of deploying "overwhelming force" in the Middle East as it faced questions about its willingness to use its military power in the region. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain's capital that all options would be open if diplomacy fails to halt Iran's nuclear programme, but he was also forced to rebut claims the US has become reluctant to use force. The Pentagon chief was asked why Washington did not respond to last month's drone-and-artillery attack on a base used by the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Syria. "The United States of America maintains the right to defend itself. And we will defend ourselves and our interests, no matter what, at the time and place of our choosing," he replied.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacs#Pakistani#The Pakistani Embassy#Taliban#European
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: House passes BBB. Now comes the hard part.

BULLETIN — A Wisconsin jury found KYLE RITTENHOUSE not guilty on all counts stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, where the then-17-year-old shot three men, killing two of them. Live updates from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. BBB PASSES HOUSE — Just after 10 a.m. — after being delayed for hours...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Josh Hawley is releasing his hold on a top foreign policy nomination: the NATO ambassador. The Senate confirmed her later Thursday.

Hawley said the pick, Julianne Smith, committed to pushing for more defense spending. Here's what's happening: Republican Sen. Josh Hawley has dropped his blockade of Julianne Smith, President Joe Biden’s pick to represent the U.S. at NATO. It comes after he sought assurances that she would press European allies to boost their goal of spending two percent of their gross domestic product on their defense by 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
POLITICO

DOI hosts big oil sale to the admin's chagrin

Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Biden-Xi journalists deal faces criticism

Hi China Watchers. This week’s CW dives into one of the “deliverables” from Monday’s virtual meeting between Presidents JOE BIDEN and XI JINPING, looks at the history and optics of the Biden-Xi meeting Zoom rooms, and unpacks the key takeaways from the 2021 annual report of the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were the only 2 Republicans who voted to censure Paul Gosar over an anime video depicting violence.

Gosar now loses his two committee spots. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted present. What happened: After a heated floor debate, the House voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) with just two Republicans — Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) — joining all Democrats in voting yes. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio), a member of the House Ethics Committee, voted present.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Nominations and markups and hearings, oh my!

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Whitehouse, Warren renew request for investigation into Chamber

FIRST IN PI — WHITEHOUSE AND WARREN RE-UP CALL FOR INVESTIGATION INTO CHAMBER LOBBYING: Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have renewed their request that the congressional offices tasked with enforcing the Lobbying Disclosure Act investigate whether the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has violated lobbying disclosure laws. —...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: 3 headlines, 1 Congress

TOP-ED — Here’s a LARRY SUMMERS op-ed for WaPo that the White House will be celebrating today: “IRS reform will generate a lot more revenue than the CBO thinks”. GOSAR TURNS SPOTLIGHT ON HOUSE GOP — There are three headlines that describe most big events in the 117th Congress so far:
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy