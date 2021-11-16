ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleweight Champion Kelly “The Ghost” Pavlik Remembered!

Cover picture for the articleBy Ken Hissner: One of this writer’s favorite boxers was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame recently, and I had the pleasure of meeting with him. After an outstanding amateur record of 89-9, Pavlik met up with Jermain Taylor in the 2000 Olympic trials, only to lose, but...

