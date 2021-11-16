ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Five Things Retailers Should Ask Delivery Providers for This Holiday Season

By Valerie Metzker
chainstoreage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a child wants a certain item delivered for Christmas, it’s a fairly easy process if they ask the right delivery provider – Santa Claus. It's the same with retailers and last-mile delivery, but how do you find the right provider when Santa isn’t available? It helps to know exactly what...

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Major Retailers Roll Back Thanksgiving Day Shopping And Close For The Holiday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The holiday shopping season is upon us. Thanksgiving is Thursday, followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday. However, the trend of shopping early on Thanksgiving is dying down a bit. Most major retailers will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. which shouldn’t be a problem because most early Black Friday sales are available online, and some are available before Thanksgiving. Whether its post pandemic staffing issues or the popularity of simply shopping online, the major retailers say they’re  closing on Thanksgiving Day to allow employees time to spend with family. So to help with your holiday shopping, here’s a list...
SHOPPING
WGNO

Buying for a home chef this holiday season? Here are the best 18 deals for kitchen gear available today

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re shopping for kitchen items this holiday season, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to find amazing deals. Numerous top-selling products any home chef would love are already on sale at prices sure to impress. Whether you’re looking for […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Day Delivery#Holiday Gifts#Retailer#Holiday Season#Christmas#Santa Claus#Bopis#Americans#Covid
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

Midlands Voices: Beware of these five holiday-season scams

With 2022 rapidly approaching, scams targeting the public continue to rise and stir up trouble. The holiday season often catches consumers off guard — and scammers are waiting. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has a Naughty List with the top 12 scams of the holidays that are most likely to catch consumers and donors.
OMAHA, NE
chainstoreage.com

Why wouldn’t a retailer want to be part of an online shopping center marketplace?

As a consumer, it’s easy to understand the appeal of a shopping center/e-commerce marketplace, because today’s consumers expect shopping centers to be fully integrated omnichannel offerings. In a recent survey of nearly 600 American consumers, my company, Placewise, found that 87% of the respondents are interested in a digital marketplace...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Retailers expect returns to rise this holiday season: survey

The returns are coming. This holiday season, 61% of retailers expect return rates of 11% or higher compared to 2020, according to a survey from data platform Inmar Intelligence. Some are more prepared than others to deal with the headwinds. (Consider, too, that only about half—52%—of respondents believe they’ll be...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Forbes

Five Things To Focus On To Help Supply Chains Hold Up To The Holiday Rush

Americans are planning to begin — and end — their holiday shopping earlier than ever this year. In September 2021, nearly one-third of U.S. consumers said that they had planned to start shopping for the holidays before the end of October, and half said they planned to finish even before Cyber Monday deals launch.
LONG BEACH, CA
Classic Rock 105.1

Five Tips for Safe Driving This Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving upon us and more people getting out post-pandemic, millions of Americans will be traveling this weekend. AAA estimates more than 53.4 million Americans will be on the road this Turkey Day. That's the highest single-year increase since 2005. AAA cites the recent opening of U. S. borders to fully-vaccinated travelers as one of the reasons why roads and airports will be more congested this year.
LAFAYETTE, LA
CNBC

Four ways holiday shopping has changed since the pandemic began

This holiday season is going to look a lot different for the retail industry and for consumers. Businesses are prepared to greet more customers at the store. E-commerce growth is expected to slow, but should top the $200 billion mark for the first time. Consumers have a new way to...
SHOPPING
chainstoreage.com

Study: Thanksgiving weekend looks promising for online retailers

A new study indicates the five-day period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday will see solid e-commerce growth. E-commerce transactions will rise 23% year-over-year between Thanksgiving (Nov. 25) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), according to data from real-time digital payment software provider ACI Commerce, Broken down by individual day, this growth includes:
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

The top seven e-commerce retailers are…

1. J. Crew – 54 points. 2. Lands’ End, Fashion Nova, Ascena Retail Group (Loft), Express – 50 points. The study also revealed the top five fastest loading retail sites:. Yotta/RSR Research analysis reveals that fast site speed is critical to growing online revenue. Improving page load time by just one second results in a 5.7% conversion lift on mobile devices and a 3.3% conversion lift on desktop devices. E-commerce sessions that take less than four seconds capture 59% of conversions, and also produce 58% of bounces.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
EatThis

Walmart Wants Customers to Know This Before Holiday Shopping

Holiday shopping usually goes hand in hand with crowds, sales, and maybe a visit with Santa. With supply chain issues already causing shipping delays and shortages, Walmart has a few things it wants you to know before you head out to your neighborhood store this season. Whether you're shopping for...
SHOPPING
chainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Regional grocer consolidates e-commerce activities

NetCost Market utilizes a fully integrated e-commerce platform to keep up with growing customer demand. Based in New York City, NetCost Market is a specialty ethnic grocer operating 12 stores across New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Starting in 1997 as a wholesale food service for Eastern European and Russian immigrants, the company is now an independent retail chain specializing in providing internationally imported goods for local immigrant populations. Recently, NetCost Market decided it needed to improve the efficiency of its e-commerce offering, while also strengthening its omnichannel capabilities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chainstoreage.com

Exclusive Q&A: Dark stores are one element of rapid delivery strategy

Retailers need to take a multi-pronged approach to ensuring they can quickly fulfill customer demand. Chain Store Age recently spoke with Nitin D’Souza, supply chain and transformation lead at digital consulting firm Publicis Sapient, about the need to provide customers with fast, frictionless access to desired products. D’Souza discussed the hot topic of dark stores, as well as other solutions and strategies that enable timely movement of products through the supply chain.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy