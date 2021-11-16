ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annie Blackman – “Drive”

By James Rettig
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Blackman continues her string of 2021 singles with a new one today, “Drive.” It’s a rambling road song about the decision of whether to hit the road or not, as Blackman weighs her options between the...

Stereogum

Ziemba – “Fear”

Around this time last year, the El Paso musician René Kladzyk released a new album as Ziemba, True Romantic, and today she’s announcing its follow-up, Unsubtle Magic, which will be out on December 10. She’s introducing it with “Fear,” which starts off with an “Imagine”-esque piano line and builds into a stylish crooner.
Stereogum

Sun June – “Easy”

Earlier this year, the Austin dreamers Sun June released their sophomore album, Somewhere. Today, they’re announcing an expanded edition of the album that features three new tracks. One of those is “Easy,” which the band is sharing now. It’s breezy and sun-kissed, as band leader Laura Colwell teases out tendrils of memories that take place under a pale moon. Here she is on the track:
Stereogum

Turbonegro Frontman Hank Von Hell Dead At 49

Hank Von Hell, former frontman of the Norwegian punk rock band Turbonegro, has died. “We are very sad to announce that Hans-Erik Dyvik Husby, also known to the world as Hank von Hell, sadly passed away on November 19th, 2021,” reads a post on his official Instagram page. “We kindly ask for your respect to the family and close friends in this moment of tragedy.” No cause of death has been revealed. He was 49.
Stereogum

Weakened Friends – “Everything Is Better”

The Portland, Maine trio Weakened Friends are releasing their sophomore album, Quitter, at the end of the week. We’ve heard two singles from it already, “Tunnels” and the title track, and today we’re getting one last advance track, “Everything Is Better,” another crisp and confident song that ramps up to a snotty chorus: “Everything is better when you’re not around,” Sonia Sturino sings in the chorus, her voice quivering on the “you’re.” Check it out below.
Stereogum

Quinton Brock – “Touch”

Brooklyn-based Quinton Brock caught our attention with last fall’s “To The Moon,” a song that sounded like what Miguel might come up with if tasked with writing a 2000s-era indie rock hit. It ruled. Today he’s back with his first single in more than a year following what I can confirm was a highly engaging debut festival set at Shaky Knees in Atlanta last month.
Stereogum

Worst Party Ever – “Prism On A Window”

Seattle emo upstarts Worst Party Ever have announced their debut album. Dartland will drop digitally next month with physical release in January, and its lead single “Prism On A Window” is out today via Brooklyn Vegan. The song is as catchy as it is moody, floating its way through dense clouds of guitar in the first half before achieving liftoff via uptempo drums and spindly riffs. If you were feeling that new A Great Big Pile Of Leaves, you ought to give this one a spin.
Stereogum

Sweeping Promises – “Pain Without A Touch”

Sweeping Promises are a DIY band that formed in Arkansas, properly launched in Boston, moved to Austin during the pandemic and recently settled in Lawrence, Kansas. Last summer they released their debut album Hunger for A Way Out, an, um, promising collection of lo-fi post-punk with an electronic edge. Today the group — core duo Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug plus live touring drummer Spenser Gralla — has returned with a new single called “Pain Without A Touch,” out domestically through Feel It Records but released by Sub Pop everywhere else in the world. The new track is fervently energetic and wildly catchy, with Mondal wailing away atop a twitchy new wave groove and chorus-laden guitar so brittle it could break apart into little bits of neon. It’s very good, so listen to it below along with last year’s LP.
LAWRENCE, KS
Entertainment
Music
Stereogum

Alice Glass – “Baby Teeth”

Alice Glass has finally announced her debut solo full-length, PREY///IV, which will be out on January 28. Since striking out on her own in 2015, Glass has released an EP and a couple of stray singles, including last year’s “Suffer And Swallow,” which is also included on her upcoming album. Today, she’s sharing a new song called “Baby Teeth.” Here’s Glass’ statement on the track:
Stereogum

Hazel English – “Nine Stories”

Early last year Artist To Watch alum Hazel English finally got around to releasing her debut album, Wake Up!, and today she’s back with her first new song since then, “Nine Stories.” It’s a gleaming and smooth bit of guitar-pop, featuring a gliding chorus and English’s muffled delivery. It’s named after the J.D. Salinger short story collection, and its opening lines talk about it: “You lent me Nine Stories/ While you starred in mine/ We talked about J.D./ In your car.” The track was produced by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips. Check it out below.
Stereogum

R.A.P. Ferreira – “East Nashville”

On the first day of 2021, R.A.P. Ferreira, the restlessly smart and inventive rapper previously known as Milo, released his loose and poetic album bob’s son: R​.​A​.​P. Ferreira in the garden level cafe of the scallops hotel. Before the year is over, we’ll get another R.A.P. Ferreira album. Today, the man announces the excellently titled new LP The Light Emitting Diamond Cutter Scriptures, which comes out next week. He’s also shared the new single “East Nashville.”
Stereogum

Saba – “Stop That”

Chicago rapper Saba recently announced the new album Few Good Things, the follow-up to his heavy 2018 opus CARE FOR ME. It now has a concrete release date: February 4. And today, he’s chasing the upbeat, funky lead single “Fearmonger” with a harder new song called “Stop That,” produced by Saba himself alongside Daoud and daedaePIVOT. In a statement, Saba says:
CHICAGO, IL
Stereogum

Stream Scowl’s Ripshit 15-Minute Debut Album How Flowers Grow

Right now, Santa Cruz’s Scowl are one of the leading lights of an insanely hot Bay Area hardcore scene. This past summer, for instance, the Bay announced the return of live music when Gulch, Drain, Sunami, and Xibalba played to thousands of people on a strip-mall parking lot, taking a stage that the band members built themselves. Scowl opened that show, and their legend has only grown since then. Today, Scowl follow up their 2019 EP Reality After Reality… with How Flowers Grow, their full-length debut. It fucking destroys.
Stereogum

Downhaul – “One Sick Plan” (Oso Oso Cover)

The Richmond indie band Downhaul, who seem to take equal inspiration from emo and country in a Pinegrove kind of way, released their sophomore album Proof this year. Today they’ve returned with a cover of “One Sick Plan” from Oso Oso’s 2019 stunner Basking In The Glow. The cover was commissioned by No Earbuds, the PR company that represents both bands, as part of their charitable EARBUDZ series. If you like your emo with hooks and twang, you will probably enjoy it. Listen below.
wwnytv.com

Annie in the Water - November 24

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Annie in the Water Performance Date: 11/24/2021, 7:30 pm. Music. “High energy jams, mixed with funky tones, but chill when you need”. Tickets are $20/$25/$35 each (General Admission/Side Balcony/Center Balcony).*There will be a cash bar located on the main floor*General admission tickets will be in the performance hall with standing room only and a cash bar. Reserved seating is available in the balcony.Annie in the Water is the feeling of driving down mountain roads with longtime friends. As the sun rises in the rearview, an unwritten story awaits on the road ahead.Comprised of members Brad Hester (Lead Vocals/Rhythm), Michael Lashomb (Lead Guitar/Vocals), Ryan Trumbull (Drums/Vocals), Chris Meier (Bass/Vocals), Matt Richards (Keys/Vocals) and Brock Kuca (Percussion/Vocals), each performance is another adventure; exhilarating and everlasting.
WATERTOWN, NY
Stereogum

Adele Got Spotify To Disable Auto-Shuffle For Albums

Adele got Spotify to disable auto-shuffle on albums, as the singer noted in a post on social media. “This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry,” she wrote. “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening.”
Stereogum

Stream Girls Rituals’ New Cow EP

Girls Rituals, the solo project of Devi McCallion, has released a new EP called Cow. It’s the first material McCallion has put out as Girls Rituals since last year’s Crap Shit. The six songs on it are muted and hypnotic, with wallowing and snapping beats that serve as the background for McCallion’s blunted delivery. Stick around ’til the end for “Wimpy,” which is staticky and immersive and has McCallion musing on the act of creation: “Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t fuck enough/ Couldn’t find a beat that didn’t suck enough to fuck it up/ BUT I can still do whatever I want.”
Stereogum

A Place To Bury Strangers – “Let’s See Each Other”

Over the summer, NYC post-punk crew A Place To Bury Strangers released an EP, Hologram and announced a lineup change, with John Fedowitz on bass and Sandra Fedowitz of Ceremony East Coast on drums. Now, A Place To Bury Strangers are back with news of a new album, See Through You. Along with the news is a single, “Let’s See Each Other,” which also gets a video treatment.
Stereogum

Spice – “Everyone Gets In”

In 2018, two members of the great punk institution Ceremony, singer Ross Farrar and drummer Jake Casarotti, started Spice, a new band that also features members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Last year, Spice released their self-titled debut album, and it was awesome. In September, Spice announced a new two-song single, and they shared the A-side “A Better Treatment.” That was even more awesome. That single is finally out now, which means we get one more song out of Spice.
Stereogum

Kavinsky – “Renegade”

Kavinsky — the French producer still probably best known for “Nightcall,” the opening theme from the iconic Drive soundtrack — has just shared his first new song in eight years. Kavinsky worked on “Renegade” with Victor Le Masne and Justice’s Gaspard Augé, and featured vocalist Cautious Clay co-wrote the song with them. Listen below and get ready for Reborn, the follow-up to Kavinsky’s 2013 LP Outrun.
