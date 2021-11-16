ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

MMP-9 drives the melanomagenic transcription program through histone H3 tail proteolysis

By Yonghwan Shin
Nature.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops in pigment-producing melanocytes and often spreads to other parts of the body. Aberrant gene expression has been considered as a crucial step for increasing the risk of melanomagenesis, but how chromatin reorganization contributes to this pathogenic process is still not well understood....

Nature.com

Integrative transcription start site analysis and physiological phenotyping reveal torpor-specific expression program in mouse skeletal muscle

Mice enter an active hypometabolic state, called daily torpor when they experience a lowered caloric intake under cold ambient temperature. During torpor, the oxygen consumption rate in some animals drops to less than 30% of the normal rate without harming the body. This safe but severe reduction in metabolism is attractive for various clinical applications; however, the mechanism and molecules involved are unclear. Therefore, here we systematically analyzed the gene expression landscape on the level of the RNA transcription start sites in mouse skeletal muscles under various metabolic states to identify torpor-specific transcribed regulatory patterns. We analyzed the soleus muscles from 38 mice in torpid and non-torpid conditions and identified 287 torpor-specific promoters out of 12,862 detected promoters. Furthermore, we found that the transcription factor ATF3 is highly expressed during torpor deprivation and its binding motif is enriched in torpor-specific promoters. Atf3 was also highly expressed in the heart and brown adipose tissue during torpor and systemically knocking out Atf3 affected the torpor phenotype. Our results demonstrate that mouse torpor combined with powerful genetic tools is useful for studying active hypometabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of disease-linked hyperactivating mutations in UBE3A through large-scale functional variant analysis

The mechanisms that underlie the extensive phenotypic diversity in genetic disorders are poorly understood. Here, we develop a large-scale assay to characterize the functional valence (gain or loss-of-function) of missense variants identified in UBE3A, the gene whose loss-of-function causes the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome. We identify numerous gain-of-function variants including a hyperactivating Q588E mutation that strikingly increases UBE3A activity above wild-type UBE3A levels. Mice carrying the Q588E mutation exhibit aberrant early-life motor and communication deficits, and individuals possessing hyperactivating UBE3A variants exhibit affected phenotypes that are distinguishable from Angelman syndrome. Additional structure-function analysis reveals that Q588 forms a regulatory site in UBE3A that is conserved among HECT domain ubiquitin ligases and perturbed in various neurodevelopmental disorders. Together, our study indicates that excessive UBE3A activity increases the risk for neurodevelopmental pathology and suggests that functional variant analysis can help delineate mechanistic subtypes in monogenic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HACE1-mediated NRF2 activation causes enhanced malignant phenotypes and decreased radiosensitivity of glioma cells

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 399 (2021) Cite this article. HACE1, an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase, is frequently inactivated and has been evidenced as a putative tumor suppressor in different types of cancer. However, its role in glioma remains elusive. Here, we observed increased expression of HACE1 in gliomas related to control subjects, and found a strong correlation of high HACE1 expression with poor prognosis in patients with WHO grade III and IV as well as low-grade glioma (LGG) patients receiving radiotherapy. HACE1 knockdown obviously suppressed malignant behaviors of glioma cells, while ectopic expression of HACE1 enhanced cell growth in vitro and in vivo. Further studies revealed that HACE1 enhanced protein stability of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) by competitively binding to NRF2 with another E3 ligase KEAP1. Besides, HACE1 also promoted internal ribosome entry site (IRES)-mediated mRNA translation of NRF2. These effects did not depend on its E3 ligase activity. Finally, we demonstrated that HACE1 dramatically reduced cellular ROS levels by activating NRF2, thereby decreasing the response of glioma cells to radiation. Altogether, our data demonstrate that HACE1 causes enhanced malignant phenotypes and decreased radiosensitivity of glioma cells by activating NRF2, and indicate that it may act as the role of prognostic factor and potential therapeutic target in glioma.
CANCER
Nature.com

Nanovibrational stimulation inhibits osteoclastogenesis and enhances osteogenesis in co-cultures

Models of bone remodelling could be useful in drug discovery, particularly if the model is one that replicates bone regeneration with reduction in osteoclast activity. Here we use nanovibrational stimulation to achieve this in a 3D co-culture of primary human osteoprogenitor and osteoclast progenitor cells. We show that 1000Â Hz frequency, 40Â nm amplitude vibration reduces osteoclast formation and activity in human mononuclear CD14+ blood cells. Additionally, this nanoscale vibration both enhances osteogenesis and reduces osteoclastogenesis in a co-culture of primary human bone marrow stromal cells and bone marrow hematopoietic cells. Further, we use metabolomics to identify Akt (protein kinase C) as a potential mediator. Akt is known to be involved in bone differentiation via transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFÎ²1) and bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) and it has been implicated in reduced osteoclast activity via Guanine nucleotide-binding protein subunit Î±13 (GÎ±13). With further validation, our nanovibrational bioreactor could be used to help provide humanised 3D models for drug screening.
CANCER
Nature.com

Transcriptional responses of Trichodesmium to natural inverse gradients of Fe and P availability

The filamentous diazotrophic cyanobacterium Trichodesmium is responsible for a significant fraction of marine di-nitrogen (N2) fixation. Growth and distribution of Trichodesmium and other diazotrophs in the vast oligotrophic subtropical gyres is influenced by iron (Fe) and phosphorus (P) availability, while reciprocally influencing the biogeochemistry of these nutrients. Here we use observations across natural inverse gradients in Fe and P in the North Atlantic subtropical gyre (NASG) to demonstrate how Trichodesmium acclimates in situ to resource availability. Transcriptomic analysis identified progressive upregulation of known iron-stress biomarker genes with decreasing Fe availability, and progressive upregulation of genes involved in the acquisition of diverse P sources with decreasing P availability, while genes involved in N2 fixation were upregulated at the intersection under moderate Fe and P availability. Enhanced N2 fixation within the Fe and P co-stressed transition region was also associated with a distinct, consistent metabolic profile, including the expression of alternative photosynthetic pathways that potentially facilitate ATP generation required for N2 fixation with reduced net oxygen production. The observed response of Trichodesmium to availability of both Fe and P supports suggestions that these biogeochemically significant organisms employ unique molecular, and thus physiological responses as adaptations to specifically exploit the Fe and P co-limited niche they construct.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

LncRNA-mRNA co-expression network revealing the regulatory roles of lncRNAs in melanogenesis in vitiligo

Vitiligo is characterized by the progressive disappearance of melanocytes, resulting in depigmentation. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) are a class of noncoding RNAs that play an essential role in the regulation of inflammation and immunity. Published reports on the expression profile of lncRNAs in vitiligo cases and the potential biological function of lncRNAs in vitiligo are lacking. We performed RNA-Seq to identify the functions of lncRNAs in vitiligo. In total, 32 upregulated lncRNAs and 78 downregulated lncRNAs were identified in skin lesions with vitiligo. Gene Ontology and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes analysis demonstrated that mRNAs regulated by abnormally expressed lncRNAs are most relevant to melanocyte function and melanogenesis. We identified 14 aberrantly expressed lncRNAs through the co-expression pattern that regulate the melanogenesis-related genes DCT, TYR, and TYRP1. Therefore, we speculate that these hub genes may be involved in pathological mechanisms in melanocytes in vitiligo. These genes are closely related to melanogenesis in vitiligo. Abnormally expressed lncRNAs directly or indirectly act on these target genes to regulate melanogenesis. Identifying lncRNAs and clarifying the regulatory roles of the lncRNA-mRNA network may be helpful to develop novel diagnoses or treatment targets for vitiligo.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

G-protein-coupled receptor P2Y10 facilitates chemokine-induced CD4 T cell migration through autocrine/paracrine mediators

G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), especially chemokine receptors, play a central role in the regulation of T cell migration. Various GPCRs are upregulated in activated CD4 T cells, including P2Y10, a putative lysophospholipid receptor that is officially still considered an orphan GPCR, i.e., a receptor with unknown endogenous ligand. Here we show that in mice lacking P2Y10 in the CD4 T cell compartment, the severity of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis and cutaneous contact hypersensitivity is reduced. P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells show normal activation, proliferation and differentiation, but reduced chemokine-induced migration, polarization, and RhoA activation upon in vitro stimulation. Mechanistically, CD4 T cells release the putative P2Y10 ligands lysophosphatidylserine and ATP upon chemokine exposure, and these mediators induce P2Y10-dependent RhoA activation in an autocrine/paracrine fashion. ATP degradation impairs RhoA activation and migration in control CD4 T cells, but not in P2Y10-deficient CD4 T cells. Importantly, the P2Y10 pathway appears to be conserved in human T cells. Taken together, P2Y10 mediates RhoA activation in CD4 T cells in response to auto-/paracrine-acting mediators such as LysoPS and ATP, thereby facilitating chemokine-induced migration and, consecutively, T cell-mediated diseases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel non intrusive continuous use ZeBox technology to trap and kill airborne microbes

Preventing nosocomial infection is a major unmet need of our times. Existing air decontamination technologies suffer from demerits such as toxicity of exposure, species specificity, noxious gas emission, environment-dependent performance and high power consumption. Here, we present a novel technology called "ZeBox" that transcends the conventional limitations and achieves high microbicidal efficiency. In ZeBox, a non-ionizing electric field extracts naturally charged microbes from flowing air and deposits them on engineered microbicidal surfaces. The surface's three dimensional topography traps the microbes long enough for them to be inactivated. The electric field and chemical surfaces synergistically achieve rapid inactivation of a broad spectrum of microbes. ZeBox achieved near complete kill of airborne microbes in challenge tests (5"“9 log reduction) and \(>90\%\) efficiency in a fully functional stem cell research facility in the presence of humans. Thus, ZeBox fulfills the dire need for a real-time, continuous, safe, trap-and-kill air decontamination technology.
ELECTRONICS
#Lung Cancer#Prostate Cancer#National Cancer Institute#Histone#Melanomagenesis#Proteolytically#P300 Cbp#Mmp 9 Dependent#Nordlund#Wellbrock C
Nature.com

Long-term repair of porcine articular cartilage using cryopreservable, clinically compatible human embryonic stem cell-derived chondrocytes

Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with those affected incurring significant physical and financial burdens. Injuries such as focal defects to the articular surface are a major contributing risk factor for the development of OA. Current cartilage repair strategies are moderately effective at reducing pain but often replace damaged tissue with biomechanically inferior fibrocartilage. Here we describe the development, transcriptomic ontogenetic characterization and quality assessment at the single cell level, as well as the scaled manufacturing of an allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell-derived articular chondrocyte formulation that exhibits long-term functional repair of porcine articular cartilage. These results define a new potential clinical paradigm for articular cartilage repair and mitigation of the associated risk of OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Discrete regulatory modules instruct hematopoietic lineage commitment and differentiation

Lineage commitment and differentiation is driven by the concerted action of master transcriptional regulators at their target chromatin sites. Multiple efforts have characterized the key transcription factors (TFs) that determine the various hematopoietic lineages. However, the temporal interactions between individual TFs and their chromatin targets during differentiation and how these interactions dictate lineage commitment remains poorly understood. Here we perform dense, daily, temporal profiling of chromatin accessibility (DNase I-seq) and gene expression changes (total RNA-seq) along ex vivo human erythropoiesis to comprehensively define developmentally regulated DNase I hypersensitive sites (DHSs) and transcripts. We link both distal DHSs to their target gene promoters and individual TFs to their target DHSs, revealing that the regulatory landscape is organized in distinct sequential regulatory modules that regulate lineage restriction and maturation. Finally, direct comparison of transcriptional dynamics (bulk and single-cell) and lineage potential between erythropoiesis and megakaryopoiesis uncovers differential fate commitment dynamics between the two lineages as they exit the stem and progenitor stage. Collectively, these data provide insights into the temporally regulated synergy of the cis- and the trans-regulatory components underlying hematopoietic lineage commitment and differentiation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

MAP2K6 remodels chromatin and facilitates reprogramming by activating Gatad2b-phosphorylation dependent heterochromatin loosening

Somatic cell reprogramming is an ideal model for studying epigenetic regulation as it undergoes dramatic chromatin remodeling. However, a role for phosphorylation signaling in chromatin protein modifications for reprogramming remains unclear. Here, we identified mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase 6 (Mkk6) as a chromatin relaxer and found that it could significantly enhance reprogramming. The function of Mkk6 in heterochromatin loosening and reprogramming requires its kinase activity but does not depend on its best-known target, P38. We identified Gatad2b as a novel target of Mkk6 phosphorylation that acts downstream to elevate histone acetylation levels and loosen heterochromatin. As a result, Mkk6 over-expression facilitates binding of Sox2 and Klf4 to their targets and promotes pluripotency gene expression during reprogramming. Our studies not only reveal an Mkk phosphorylation mediated modulation of chromatin status in reprogramming, but also provide new rationales to further investigate and improve the cell fate determination processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-invasive methods for imaging hepatic steatosis and their clinical importance in NAFLD

Hepatic steatosis is a key histological feature of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The non-invasive quantification of liver fat is now possible due to advances in imaging modalities. Emerging data suggest that high levels of liver fat and its temporal change, as measured by quantitative non-invasive methods, might be associated with NAFLD progression. Ultrasound-based modalities have moderate diagnostic accuracy for liver fat content and are suitable for screening. However, of the non-invasive imaging modalities, MRI-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) has the highest diagnostic accuracy and is used for trial enrolment and to evaluate therapeutic effects in early-phase clinical trials in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In patients with NAFLD without advanced fibrosis, high levels of liver fat are associated with rapid disease progression. Furthermore, changes on MRI-PDFF (â‰¥30% decline relative to baseline) are associated with NAFLD activity score improvement and fibrosis regression. However, an inverse association exists between liver fat and complications of cirrhosis. Liver fat decreases as liver fibrosis progresses towards cirrhosis, and the clinical importance of quantitative measurements of liver fat differs by NAFLD status. As such, patients with NAFLD should be stratified by fibrosis severity to investigate the utility of quantitative measurements of liver fat for assessing NAFLD progression and prognosis.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

The prognostic significance of controlling nutritional status (CONUT) score for surgically treated renal cell cancer and upper urinary tract urothelial cancer: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. In order to evaluate the predictive effect of the controlled nutritional status (CONUT) score on the prognosis of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and upper urinary tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC), a meta-analysis was performed. This systematic review has been registered on PROSPERO, the registration ID is CRD42021251879. A systematic search of the published literature using PubMed, Web of Science, Cochrane Library, EMBASE, and MEDLINE was performed. The fields of "renal cell cancer," "upper tract urothelial cancer," and "controlling nutritional status" and other fields were used as search terms. STATA 16 software was used to carry out data merging and statistical analysis of binary variables, Q test and Ï‡2 tests were used to verify the heterogeneity between the included works of studies. Subgroup analysis and sensitivity analysis were used to explain the sources of heterogeneity between studies. Begg's test was used to assess publication bias between studies. From the first 542 studies retrieved, through strict inclusion and exclusion criteria, 7 studies finally met the requirements and were included in the meta-analysis. Pooled results indicated that high CONUT indicates worse over survival (OS) [HR"‰="‰1.70, 95% CI (1.43"“2.03), P"‰="‰0.02], cancer-specific survival (CSS) [HR"‰="‰1.84, 95% CI (1.52"“2.23), P"‰="‰0.01], recurrence-free survival (RFS) [HR"‰="‰1.60, 95% CI (1.26"“2.03), P"‰="‰0.116], and disease-free survival (DFS) [HR"‰="‰1.47, 95% CI (1.20"“1.81), P"‰="‰0.03]. Based on cancer type, cutoff value, region, and sample size, a subgroup analysis was performed. The results showed that OS and CSS were not affected by the above factors, and the high CONUT score before surgery predicted worse OS and CSS. In conclusion, this meta-analysis revealed that the preoperative CONUT score is a potential independent predictor of the postoperative prognosis of RCC/UTUC patients. A high CONUT predicts worse OS/CSS/DFS and RFS in patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE
Sentinel

The main symptoms of a lack of vitamin W12

One vitamin M 12 was the micronutrient essential for the proper functioning of the body. Therefore, it would be necessary to incorporate this diet in a normal way in our nutritional structure through certain foods . Also known as cobalamin, it has been A vitamin that Sony Ericsson stores mostly...
HEALTH
Phys.org

A histone modification essential for tissue integrity

Chemical modifications of histones, the small proteins around which DNA is wrapped, are known to affect gene expression. In a study conducted in C. elegans, researchers from the Gasser group show that the defining modification of the tightly packed form of DNA called heterochromatin selectively blocks the expression of genes in differentiated tissues. The loss of the enzyme that mediates this modification leads to a loss of tissue integrity and early aging.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

