Bruce Arians Is Walking a Tightrope with Tom Brady

Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu

Buccaneers Head Coach, Bruce Arians was extremely critical of his QB Tom Brady after the G.O.A.T. threw two interceptions in a bad loss for the Bucs on Sunday. Doug thinks Arians needs to be careful he doesn’t alienate Brady with his brutally honest approach. While Brady seems to respect Arians, it isn’t nearly the level of respect Brady had for Bill Belichick when he was with the Patriots. It will be interesting to see how their relationship evolves as they defend their Championship, which is always more difficult than winning the first one.

Doug Gottlieb: “I don’t know if there’s the intense level of respect for Bruce (Arians) that (Tom Brady) had for (Bill) Belichick. Because Belichick, though he could be gruff and though he’d call you out, he’d never call you out in person, never do it at a press conference.”