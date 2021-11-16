ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bruce Arians Is Walking a Tightrope with Tom Brady

By Michael Lingard
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prZi5_0cyiOebB00
Photo: Timothy Nwachukwu

Buccaneers Head Coach, Bruce Arians was extremely critical of his QB Tom Brady after the G.O.A.T. threw two interceptions in a bad loss for the Bucs on Sunday. Doug thinks Arians needs to be careful he doesn’t alienate Brady with his brutally honest approach. While Brady seems to respect Arians, it isn’t nearly the level of respect Brady had for Bill Belichick when he was with the Patriots. It will be interesting to see how their relationship evolves as they defend their Championship, which is always more difficult than winning the first one.

Doug Gottlieb: “I don’t know if there’s the intense level of respect for Bruce (Arians) that (Tom Brady) had for (Bill) Belichick. Because Belichick, though he could be gruff and though he’d call you out, he’d never call you out in person, never do it at a press conference.”

Comments / 33

Thomas Bailey
4d ago

The coach is the coach of the Tampa Bay Buckineers not just Tom Brady. The coach wants to win football games and if Brady can't perform then put someone else in at quarterback

Reply(1)
7
Simuness Jones
5d ago

I got tom Brady draft pick card his rookie card his all star college football card and now I had a yard sale , I got the rest of them graded all 10s valued at $26 million+ but I'm gonna put them on auction in Henderson Nevada see how that goes

Reply(10)
3
William Turner
4d ago

Brady not all that. Put him on the lions squad and see what happens. He not the only one on the field in a bucs uniform. Plus he is old as all get out for a football player. Brady not the best qb out there. And I think his qbr speaks for itself. For example game against the pats. Yeah pats lost but Brady hardly contributed to the bucs win with a qbr around 70 while Jones who is just a rookie totally outplayed him with a qbr of around 100.

Reply(3)
2
Related
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
NFL
E! News

Tom Brady Shares the "Very Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing in Their Family

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. Balancing work and family is not easy, even for Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. On an Oct. 26 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL superstar and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about raising his kids and the sacrifices made by his wife. Once the highest-paid model in the world, Gisele retired from the runway in 2015 after 20 years in the fashion industry, although she continues to model for ad campaigns.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Doug Gottlieb
thespun.com

Tom Brady Told Erin Andrews The 1 Thing He Still Wants To Do

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything one player can accomplish – and more – during his career in the National Football League. The legendary NFL quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless personal records. Just last week, he became the first player in league history to reach the 600-plus touchdown mark.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan: A Relationship Timeline

NFL star Tom Brady and Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan have one of the most persistent celebrity romances of any exes alive today. The two dated for just over two years and had one child together, intertwining their lives forever. While their entanglement dominated celebrity news at the time, these days many fans are fuzzy on the details.
NFL
AceShowbiz

Tony Romo Faces Backlash for 'Creepy' Joke About Gisele Bundchen

When pretending to be a Buccaneers official negotiating with a fan who caught Tom Brady's 600th touchdown ball, the former NFL star predicts that the official offers the fan a date with Gisele in exchange for the ball. AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen is undoubtedly one of the hottest wives of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Patriots#American Football
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
New York Post

No one saw this Tom Brady mistake coming: ‘Cost us the game’

The Saints had just taken the lead and yet it felt ominous. A 23-yard field goal by Brian Johnson put the Saints up 29-27 over the Buccaneers with 1:41 left in the game. But their aggressive play-calling inside the 10-yard line, two incomplete passes by Trevor Siemian and settling for a field goal left Tom Brady with plenty of time to add to his NFL legend.
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Punter Shares Hilarious Story About Bill Belichick, Tom Brady

Zoltan Mesko was the New England Patriots’ punter from 2010 to 2012. But in one practice, head coach Bill Belichick had him emulate the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year — and paid him for it. In a collection of stories about Belichick’s humorous side published Friday at The Athletic,...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

2K+
Followers
459
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy