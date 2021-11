This is most likely my last column written from New York in 2021, as I prepare to head to Florida for the winter. I just found my clipboard with my garden notes from this past season and I am glad I took the time to write things down. I used to assume that I will recall the details of what I did just a few months ago, but the truth is, the older I get, the less I remember. Hopefully, I will learn from my mistakes and not repeat them next year. Writing things down is a great habit to get into for all gardeners.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO