ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Victim hurt in Sunset Heights stabbing; attacker steals car and flees

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3QNX_0cyiNALi00

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker, who police later said fled in a stolen vehicle.

The stabbing happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell and Fewell, which is near Mundy Park and about two blocks from the UTEP campus.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The person wanted in the stabbing fled the scene and was initially believed to still be in the area, prompting an alert to be issued to UTEP students and staff that urged them to "remain vigilant of surroundings."

El Paso police later indicated the attacker stole a car near the area of the assault to escape the neighborhood; officers are stills searching for that individual.

The post Victim hurt in Sunset Heights stabbing; attacker steals car and flees appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting at bar closing time

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District. Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. The shooting drew a major response from El Paso police, prompting nearby UTEP to issue a shelter-in-place The post Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting at bar closing time appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting; UTEP says shelter-in-place as suspects flee

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, according to El Paso police. Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. The shooting drew a major police response, prompting nearby UTEP to issue The post Victim hospitalized after Cincy district shooting; UTEP says shelter-in-place as suspects flee appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Wrong-way drunk driver blamed for fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi on I-10 east at Lomaland

UPDATE: El Paso police on Sunday afternoon identified a wrong-way driver, believed to have been drunk, who was killed when his car struck a semi-truck head-on earlier in the day along Interstate 10 east at Lomaland. Police said 21-year-old Luis Fernando Molina-Garcia died at the scene when his car burst into flames after crashing into The post Wrong-way drunk driver blamed for fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi on I-10 east at Lomaland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Accused store thief leads police on chase, assaults YISD security guard while trying to hide in school

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police chased an accused store thief down at an elementary school where he allegedly assaulted a security guard while trying to hide from officers, authorities said Friday. A judge ordered 34-year-old Stephen Gallegos held in the downtown jail on $12,000 bond on charges including Assault on a Security Officer, The post Accused store thief leads police on chase, assaults YISD security guard while trying to hide in school appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Armed robbery leads to deadly shooting at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- An armed robbery led to a deadly shooting of an airline employee late Friday night in the long-term parking lot at El Paso International Airport during the start of the busy holiday travel season. A police spokesman would only identify the victim as a 49-year-old man. But an airport source told The post Armed robbery leads to deadly shooting at El Paso International Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim hurt in Cincy district shooting that briefly prompted UTEP to shelter in place

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was hospitalized after being shot around bar closing time early Sunday in the Cincinnati Entertainment District, according to El Paso police. Police indicated multiple shots were reported fired during a fight that occurred just before 2 a.m. The shooting drew a major police response, prompting nearby UTEP to issue The post Victim hurt in Cincy district shooting that briefly prompted UTEP to shelter in place appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Aggravated robbery disrupts start to holiday travel season at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- An aggravated robbery late Friday night at El Paso International Airport drew a major police response, including Crimes Against Persons detectives. It happened around 11:30 p.m. and police couldn't immediately provide further details citing a "very active" crime scene. Under Texas law, aggravated robbery is a felony that involves the robber, The post Aggravated robbery disrupts start to holiday travel season at El Paso International Airport appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland

EL PASO, Texas -- A fiery, deadly crash led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 eastbound at Lomaland early Sunday morning. It involved a car that was reportedly traveling the wrong direction and collided with an 18-wheeler semi. Initial word from the crash site indicated that the car's driver had died in the crash. The The post Fiery, deadly crash involving car, semi-truck shuts down I-10 east at Lomaland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Heights#Police#Utep
KVIA ABC-7

2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Alamogordo intersection

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- Two Alamogordo residents were identified as the victims killed in a three-vehicle crash at a city intersection, New Mexico State Police said Friday. The deceased were Treyon Marquet Johnson, 31, and Dolores Schuler, 85. Johnson was the driver of one of the vehicles involved in Thursday evening's collision at White Sands Boulevard The post 2 dead in 3-vehicle crash at Alamogordo intersection appeared first on KVIA.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces area landfill fire generates heavy black smoke seen for over 30 miles

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A fire Sunday at a landfill in the Las Cruces area generated a large plume of thick, heavy black smoke that could be seen for up to 30 miles away along Interstate 10 and elsewhere. The fire was burning at Corralitos Landfill, which is located along Interstate 10 about 15 The post Las Cruces area landfill fire generates heavy black smoke seen for over 30 miles appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed after their vehicle crashed, rolled over and landed in a canal on Wednesday morning, according to El Paso police. Investigators were summoned to the scene in Socorro near Rio Bosque about 10:45 a.m. upon word of the fatality. No further details were immediately available. The post Rollover crash in Socorro area canal kills motorist appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building

UPDATE, Nov. 18: A 24-year-old El Paso man is believed to have been intoxicated when his SUV ran over a pedestrian and then crashed into a Lower Valley apartment building, investigators said Thursday. Juset DeSantiago was booked into the downtown jail following his release from Del Sol Medical Center, where he was treated for a The post Police say driver was intoxicated when he ran woman over and crashed into Lower Valley apartment building appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash

UPDATE: A 15-year-old Socorro boy rolled his speeding Jeep into a canal while off-roading and died, El Paso police investigators said Tuesday afternoon. The deadly mishap occurred earlier in the day along the Franklin Canal levee near the 1000 block of Southside. "The 15-year-old, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle causing the vehicle The post Socorro teen rolls speeding Jeep into canal and dies in off-road crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Stabbing leads to search for attacker around UTEP campus

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker. The stabbing happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell near Mundy Park, which is about two blocks from campus. Authorities said the person wanted The post Stabbing leads to search for attacker around UTEP campus appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gunman arrested after 2 El Pasoans shot following meeting with Juárez prosecutors

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — Two El Pasoans were shot and wounded as they left the Chihuahua state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday. Authorities later arrested the suspected hitman and seized his getaway cay. Officials also said they had recovered the gun he used. Neither the identities of the victims nor the suspect were released by The post Gunman arrested after 2 El Pasoans shot following meeting with Juárez prosecutors appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Car running red light blamed for 3-car crash involving El Paso police unit

EL PASO, Texas -- A car running a red light is blamed for triggering a three-car crash over the weekend that involved an unmarked El Paso police vehicle and injured a motorist, authorities said Monday. That collision happened early Saturday morning in the 1400 block of George Dieter. Investigators said it appeared a car ran The post Car running red light blamed for 3-car crash involving El Paso police unit appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 rollover wrecks, 1 tied to drunk driving, occur along I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- A pair of rollover crashes delayed traffic Tuesday night along two sections of Interstate 10. One of the crashes happened along I-10 west near Gateway and Piedras. First-responders indicated there were no serious injuries, but police took the driver of the flipped car into custody on a suspicion of drunk driving The post 2 rollover wrecks, 1 tied to drunk driving, occur along I-10 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Violent social media threats targeting Gadsden, Centennial high schools traced outside U.S.

UPDATE: Investigators with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said late Tuesday afternoon they had determined violent threats made on social media targeting Gadsden High School in Anthony were similar to ones recently made against Centennial High School in Las Cruces. Sheriff's Capt. Jeremy Hash said officials now believed the threats weren't credible; he indicated The post Violent social media threats targeting Gadsden, Centennial high schools traced outside U.S. appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Threats made by suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, Canutillo ISD

UPDATE #5: El Paso police said threats made toward area schools by a suicidal man was responsible for triggering Thursday morning's school lockdowns. EPPD said the investigation into those threats was ongoing and the department indicated that increased patrols would continue around the schools as a precaution. UPDATE #4: As of 12:15 p.m., UTEP issued The post Threats made by suicidal man prompted lockdowns at UTEP, EPISD, Canutillo ISD appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested at his home early Saturday, a short time after police allege he stabbed two other men at the Central Bar located at 3317 Dyer. The stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out around 1:15 a.m., according to police. Detectives contend the suspect, whose name The post Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy