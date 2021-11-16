Victim hurt in Sunset Heights stabbing; attacker steals car and flees

EL PASO, Texas -- A stabbing in Sunset Heights Tuesday afternoon left a victim wounded and police searching around the nearby UTEP campus for the suspected attacker, who police later said fled in a stolen vehicle.

The stabbing happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Yandell and Fewell, which is near Mundy Park and about two blocks from the UTEP campus.

The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The person wanted in the stabbing fled the scene and was initially believed to still be in the area, prompting an alert to be issued to UTEP students and staff that urged them to "remain vigilant of surroundings."

El Paso police later indicated the attacker stole a car near the area of the assault to escape the neighborhood; officers are stills searching for that individual.

