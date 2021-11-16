ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big League Weekend returns to Las Vegas Ballpark in 2022

By Jordan Gartner
 5 days ago
Big League Weekend to return to the Las Vegas Ballpark in 2022.

Cleveland will face Oakland on Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13 with game times for the spring training series scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time.”

Big League Weekend ticket packages are available by calling the Las Vegas Aviators office at 702-943-7200 with tickets starting at $20 per seat.

Cleveland will make their fourth all-time appearance (1998, 2018, 2020) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Cleveland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Oakland defeated Cleveland twice during that series.

And Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020).

Oakland also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

Oakland, under then-manager Bob Melvin, compiled an overall record of 86-76 (.531) in 2021 and finished in third place in the American League West, 9.0 games behind the Houston Astros.

The Aviators welcome their Major League affiliate to the Silver State for Big League Weekend. The 2021 Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, compiled an overall record of 65-61 (.516) and finished in third place in the Triple-A West, Western Division.

In 2021, 11 players from Triple-A Las Vegas were promoted to Oakland, who began the season in the minor leagues. Most notable players included: Skye Bolt (OF), Paul Blackburn (RHP), Daulton Jefferies (RHP), James Kaprielian (RHP), Frank Schwindel (INF).

Cleveland, under manager Terry Francona, compiled an overall record of 80-82 (.494) in 2021 and finished in second place in the American League Central, 13.0 games behind the Chicago White Sox (93-69, .574).

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

