Richards, Busio enter US lineup for Cup qualifier at Jamaica

Another window for FIFA international games has come and gone this past week. A handful of former Sporting Kansas City players were part of this break participating with their national teams. For the United States, Gianluca Busio made his first start in a World Cup qualifier for the United States in their 1-1 draw in Jamaica on Tuesday. In other national team games, Nicolas Hasler and Liechtenstein finished out their World Cup qualifying this week in Europe. In other CONCACAF news, former draft pick, Pablo Punyed played in a friendly but was on the bench for El Salvador in their two World Cup qualifiers this cycle.
