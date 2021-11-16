ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters on November 16, 2001 — 20 years ago today. So today is an especially good day to announce the first-ever Harry Potter cast reunion, which is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. The show is titled Harry Potter...

Decider

Harry Potter Reunion Special Set at HBO Max: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint Set to Return

Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson will also be joined by filmmaker Chris Columbus as they return to Hogwarts for the first time, celebrating the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago today. The retrospective will go in-depth about the making of the movie, as well as celebrate the legacy of the Harry potter film franchise.
E! News

Wizarding School Is Back in Session: Harry Potter Cast Returns to Hogwarts for HBO Max Reunion

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. Here's something even Gryffindors and Slytherins can agree on: This reunion is going to be magical. It's been 20 years since the film premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and HBO Max wants to celebrate. On Nov. 16, the streamer announced that in honor of the milestone, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members from all eight films will be returning to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts for the first time, for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.
