Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Brush pickup is over for the year, as of the first week in October. And you know it’s really fall when you see piles of leaves raked (or blown) out to the streetside or curb. In Manchester, that means it’s time for the Village DPW and helpers to come by with their trucks and pick up the leaves.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO