 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntracorp Homes is proud to announce the hiring of Laurie Meneley as Marketing Manager...

bizjournals

Laurie Cybulski

GBA Companies is excited to announce the promotion of Laurie Cybulski to Director of Human Resources. Laurie brings an excitement surrounding employee engagement, retention and recruiting, which will greatly benefit GBA Companies’ long-term strategies. Laurie will provide strategic leadership by overseeing talent acquisition, compensation and benefits, talent development, employee engagement,...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

New tasty retailer debuts at Waterford Lakes Town Center

New restaurants and eateries help to add variety and appeal to shopping centers. Do you know any young professionals who stand out from the crowd? Orlando Business Journal is looking for 40 promising business executives and professionals under the age of 40 in our area. Nominate today!
RETAIL
State
Texas State
bizjournals

A taste of what to expect at Tattersall's new Wisconsin distillery (photos)

Northeast Minneapolis' Tattersall Distilling Co. is ready to unveil its destination distillery, complete with a full-service restaurant operated by St. Paul-based Morrissey Hospitality, just over the border in Wisconsin. The 75,000-square-foot facility is set to open Dec. 1 in River Falls, Wisconsin, where it will have the capacity to produce...
WISCONSIN STATE
bizjournals

Global tech company Hootsuite moves to Midtown's Tech Square

Global social media management platform Hootsuite is the latest technology company to set up an office in Midtown’s Tech Square. Hootsuite has chosen the WeWork space in the Coda building, often a landing space for tech companies looking to do larger expansions in Atlanta. Microsoft housed employees there before announcing its 1,000-person Atlantic Station office and 15,000-person Grove Park campus. BlackRock Inc. started at the WeWork space before moving into a 1,000-person office overlooking the Beltline Eastside Trail.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Samsung's $17B chipmaking factory is headed to Texas, WSJ reports

After 10 months scouring the globe, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has reportedly picked a rural suburb northeast of Austin for one of the largest foreign investments in U.S. history. In this story, learn more about the site eyed by the South Korea-based tech giant and its possible ramifications for the local semiconductor supply chain.
TEXAS STATE
mainstreet-nashville.com

MAIN STREET MOVER: Laurie Ford, owner of Mill Creek Mercantile

Laurie, please tell us a little about yourself. I was born here in Nashville and have lived in Donelson my whole life. My parents lived on Lumar Lane when I was born and then moved to our farm when I was 4. I built my home on the farm, raised my children here, and still live here.
RETAIL
bizjournals

Shelby County suburb makes top 10 most affordable places to live in Tenn.

Atoka, the small city 30 miles north of Downtown Memphis, has been named the state's most affordable place to live. Moreover, Atoka's next-door neighbor, Munford, is ranked second overall in the state. The ranking comes from New York-based financial and technology company SmartAsset. To compile a list of the most...
TENNESSEE STATE
bizjournals

Introducing Miami Inno+, our new membership offering. Sign up now!

Miami Inno is rolling out a membership and we hope you'll join. We believe that entrepreneurs define the future of our local economies. We believe authoritative, original, boots-on-the-ground reporting about those driving our cities forward is critical to the health and vibrancy of an ecosystem. And we believe that nobody...
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Best Buy acquires outdoor furniture company Yardbird

Best Buy Co. Inc. has added a local outdoor furniture brand to its portfolio as the retailer continues to expand its offerings beyond electronics. Earlier this month, Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) acquired Yardbird, a St. Louis Park-based company specializing in premium, sustainable outdoor furniture, including dining sets, lounge seating, fire tables and accessories.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Denver executive to fly to space with GMA host, others on Blue Origin rocket

The trip fulfills a lifelong dream for the longtime investor and champion of commercial space flight. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

Apollo Global Management inks big lease deal in Miami's Brickell

The New York-based firm has approximately $481 billion of assets under management. Nominate your company for South Florida Business Journal's 2022 Business of the Year Awards! This program honors companies that set the standard for growth, service, quality, innovation and execution of a superb business strategy.
MIAMI, FL
bizjournals

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo names new CFO to succeed longtime exec

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has promoted a senior executive from within its finance division to a C-level position. Katie Grahmann is the new CFO, effective Nov. 22. Grahmann will oversee the nonprofit's accounting and finance operations. She succeeds Jennifer Hazelton, who had been CFO since 2004. "After 17...
HOUSTON, TX
bizjournals

Go holiday shopping with Colorado Inno's 2021 Startup Gift Guide

With supply-chain issues impacting companies around the world, the early bird gets the gifts this holiday season. Gift-giving was already hard enough and it has only been made more difficult by the Covid-19 pandemic. Shopping continues to shift increasingly virtual and celebrations will be smaller for the second consecutive year.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Charlotte

A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore

Travel inspiration led to husband and wife duo Ramond “Mond” Boyd and Kyphi Boyd opening Cloud, a lounge they say feels like an intimate nightclub. Cloud opens tonight, Nov. 24, at 8pm in Wilmore with what they’re calling the “biggest pre-Thanksgiving party in Charlotte history.” The exact 1510 Mint St. Backstory: Trips to the Philippines, Las Vegas, […] The post A new “luxury lounge” named Cloud opens tonight in Wilmore appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Looking for a career change? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Clinical Trainer at OrthoCarolina. Details. Facilities Maintenance Technician at Town of Matthews. Details. Event Coordinator at Free Range Brewing. Details. Project/Content Specialist at Compass Group. Details. Telecommunicator at Town of Matthews. Details. Police Administrative Services […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

