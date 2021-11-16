ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ukraine snatch World Cup playoff berth with win over Bosnia

By Reuters
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk scored second-half goals to secure a vital 2-0 win at Bosnia in their Group D qualifier on Tuesday that clinched a 2022 World Cup playoff berth. The result lifted Ukraine into the runners-up spot on 12 points from eight games, one ahead...

www.espn.com

ESPN

North Macedonia beat Iceland to clinch World Cup playoff berth

North Macedonia sealed a World Cup qualifying play-off spot with a 3-1 home win over Iceland on Sunday that secured them the runners-up spot in Group J, with midfielder Eljif Elmas scoring twice in the second half. - Europe: What every country needs to qualify for the World Cup. -...
UEFA
ESPN

Croatia clinch World Cup finals berth with 1-0 win over Russia

Croatia clinched an automatic berth for next year's World Cup finals in dramatic fashion as a late Fedor Kudryashov own goal gave them a 1-0 home win over Russia in their crunch Group D qualifier on Sunday. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runners-up, jumped above Russia to top the standings...
SOCCER
ESPN

Scotland seal long-awaited World Cup playoff spot with Maldova win

Scotland booked their place in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March with a 2-0 away win over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium on Friday. A year to the day that Scotland qualified for Euro 2020 with a dramatic playoff penalty shootout win over Serbia, manager Steve Clarke's side took one step closer to reaching next year's Qatar World Cup, too. The country last appeared at the tournament in 1998.
SOCCER
ESPN

Turkey win in Montenegro to secure World Cup playoff spot

Turkey booked a World Cup playoff spot as they recovered to edge Montenegro 2-1 away on Tuesday to finish second in Group G behind automatic qualifiers Netherlands and ahead of Norway. The Dutch beat Norway 2-0 to top the group with 23 points from 10 games ahead of Turkey with...
SOCCER
Person
Roman Yaremchuk
Person
Artem Dovbyk
Person
Andriy Yarmolenko
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland live stream, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, lineups, TV channel, time, how to watch

Bosnia-Herzegovina will meet Finland in Group D of World Cup qualifying action on Saturday from the Bilino Polje Stadium. Both clubs will be looking to jump Ukraine and move into second place with a win today. With Bosnia-Herzegovina in the fourth spot, a win could really help them in the table. Meanwhile, Finland is only one point and one place better than Bosnia-Herzegovina currently.
FIFA
CBS Sports

Kylian Mbappe leads France rout of Kazakhstan to book 2022 World Cup berth

Defending champions France have booked their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 8-0 win over Kazakhstan at Parc des Princes on Saturday which also marked the six-year anniversary of the Paris terror attacks which took place as the national team played. Didier Deschamps' men have a shot...
UEFA
Derrick

Belgium books World Cup ticket with 3-1 win over Estonia

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium booked its place at next year's World Cup with a 3-1 win over Estonia in their qualifying group on Saturday. With just one match left to play in Group E, top-ranked Belgium remained unbeaten and has an unassailable five-point lead over second-place Wales, which defeated Belarus 5-1 in Cardiff with Gareth Bale making his 100th appearance for Wales.
SOCCER
Sacramento Bee

Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

Italy is facing another detour to get to a World Cup final. The playoffs beckon for the Azzurri — just like four years ago — after stumbling to 0-0 at Northern Ireland on Monday, plunging the recently crowned European champion to a second-place finish behind Switzerland in their qualifying group.
SOCCER
#Bosnia#Ukraine#World Cup Finals#Snatch#European#Espn
kion546.com

Nigeria a point from playoffs in World Cup qualifying

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Nigeria has moved a point away from Africa’s final World Cup playoffs as a pair of penalties saw off Liberia 2-0. A crunch game between Ivory Coast and Cameroon will decide which one goes through out of their group. Tunisia blew its chance of reaching the 10-team playoffs with a game to spare by losing in Equatorial Guinea in a big shock. Those two teams are now tied at the top of their group and a tense finish is in store there too. The teams in the decisive playoffs will be decided in the final group games on Tuesday.
FIFA
ESPN

Ten-man Finland beat Bosnia to boost World Cup qualifying hopes

Finland rekindled their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup finals with a 3-1 win at Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group D qualifier on Saturday after a gritty performance in a fervent atmosphere gave them a lifeline. The result left the Finns second in the group on 11 points...
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Italy Drops Into World Cup Qualifying Playoff Round Four Months After Winning Euros

Italy was dealt a major blow to its World Cup qualifying hopes just four months after being crowned European champion. Northern Ireland held Italy to a scoreless draw, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4–0 in a simultaneous group finale to leapfrog the Azzurri for a first-place group finish and ensure that Italy will have to earn its place at the 2022 World Cup the hard way: a perilous, new playoff format that features two single-elimination games.
UEFA
Country
France
Country
Finland
Soccer
Place
Europe
Sports
Santa Maria Times

Algeria, Nigeria scrape through to World Cup playoffs

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — African champion Algeria and Nigeria scraped through to the playoffs in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday after both were held to home draws but clinched the point they needed to progress. Algeria twice led against Burkina Faso, which would have taken the top spot...
SOCCER
ESPN

Champions League: Carrick thrust into limelight at Man U

Some talking points in the Champions League heading into the fifth round of group games:. One of English soccer's best and possibly most underappreciated midfielders in recent years, Michael Carrick was known for his calmness, quiet authority and vision on the field. He'll need all of those attributes now he has been thrust into one of the world's biggest coaching jobs pretty much from out of nowhere. Carrick, who only started his coaching career in 2018 and has never held a senior position, was named as United's caretaker manager following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. In place until United finds another coach for the rest of the season, Carrick starts his new role with a crucial match away to Villarreal on Tuesday as the teams look to seal qualification to the knockout stage. They are both on seven points in Group F, two points clear of Atalanta with two games left. Carrick will need to pick up a beleaguered United team that lost 4-1 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, the latest in a string of dreadful results that ultimately cost Solskjaer his job.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Stats: Messi's first league goal, Zlatan breaks new ground at 40 and Muller first to 600

Barcelona won in club legend Xavi Hernandez's first match as manager (1-0 against Espanyol), while Manchester United were dismantled 4-1 at Watford in what would become club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last game in charge. Antonio Conte won his first game at Tottenham against Leeds United, while Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea strolled to wins against Everton, Arsenal, and Leicester City respectively. Over in Spain, a draw for Sevilla (against Alaves) meant Real Madrid are now two clear atop LaLiga after a comfortable win at Granada. In Germany, Augsburg shocked Bayern Munich 2-1, combine that with a 2-1 win for Borussia Dortmund vs. Stuttgart and Bayern's lead is down to one.
PREMIER LEAGUE

