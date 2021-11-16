ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul hopes to have Bills stadium deal in budget

 6 days ago

Hochul hopes to have Bills stadium deal in budget

yourerie

More workers join the "Great Resignation"

More workers join the "Great Resignation". FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Do9tZE. More workers join the "Great Resignation" Erie County 911 operators to receive wage increase. Rollover accident on West 23rd and Sassafras sends one person to the hospital. Votes for the office of judge from the general election in Erie County will...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
newstalkflorida.com

Price Tag On A New Buffalo Bills Stadium? At Least $1.5 Billion

There appears to be support for a new place. New York’s Empire State Development agency’s study of whether the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills franchise needs a new stadium is done. The agency said the Bills franchise does need a new stadium but AECOM, an engineering firm which did the study, didn’t recommend a site for the facility which means Orchard Park or downtown Buffalo could be in the running for the new stadium. A new stadium in Orchard Park would be cheaper to build than in downtown Buffalo. But the stadium will be expensive in either case. If the Bills ownership, Erie County and the state of New York wanted to renovate the present facility in Orchard Park it would cost about $862 million. A new place in Orchard Park would come in with a $1.354 billion price tag or nearly a half billion dollars more expensive. Putting a stadium in Buffalo would add an extra $350 million to the cost. The first question that needs to be answered is the most difficult to answer. Who is paying for the stadium?
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Majority of speakers at Common Council forum want Bills stadium in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At least for one evening in the Buffalo Common Council chambers, the large majority of people said they wanted a new Bills stadium in the city of Buffalo. "It is time for the Buffalo Bills to move back to the city where they were born," one speaker said.
NFL
buffalorising.com

Financial Roadmap for The New Downtown Bills Stadium

Author: Bills in Buffalo (BiB) Dear Governor Hochul, County Executive Poloncarz, and Pegulas:. We all want to keep the Bills in Buffalo, but we also want to build a strong community so that the team will be here for another 50 years (and beyond). The way we do this is...
NFL
YourCentralValley.com

Hochul wants Bills stadium negotiations finished by January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday that she expects to address a new Buffalo Bills stadium in her annual budget, setting an expectation that lease and stadium agreements will be made by mid-January. Hochul’s comments are in line with a similar timeline put forth by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz last month, […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo News

Hochul on stadium negotiations: 'Very much moving on track'

During her Buffalo visit Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul did not shed much light on negotiations with the Buffalo Bills over a stadium deal, but she did give a signal about the timing. She indicated that a deal could be reached in time for it to be addressed in the new...
BUFFALO, NY
