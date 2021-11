LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyty Washington finally saw a shot from 3-point range fall on Tuesday night. “Felt like I’d wasted all my bullets in the exhibition games,” Washington said after scoring 16 points against Mount St. Mary’s in an 80-55 victory at Rupp Arena. “I really wasn’t trying to hunt for the three ball. It was just whatever the defense gave me I was going to take.”

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO