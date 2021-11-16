ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wolfgang Van Halen Marks ‘Distance’ One Year Anniversary With Message for Fans

By Chad Childers
103GBF
103GBF
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been officially a year since Mammoth WVH arrived on everyone's radar. Though talk of a Wolfgang Van Halen solo album had circulated for some time prior, the first piece of music to arrive was the heartfelt song "Distance" that arrived on Nov. 16, 2020, a little over a month after...

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Related
vhnd.com

Van Halen’s ’77 Pasadena Concert Ranks Among ‘Greatest Live Moments In Entire History Of The Guitar’ By Louder

The rock website Louder has placed Van Halen’s 1977 concert at the Pasadena Convention Center among the 32 greatest live moments in the entire history of the guitar. The list was compiled by the staff at Classic Rock magazine and aimed to “celebrate the pioneering, the spectacular and the unrepeatable” with their history of the guitar’s greatest onstage moments.
PASADENA, CA
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is Missing Eddie Van Halen As Son Celebrates Milestone

Actress and Food TV personality Valerie Bertinelli shares a close bond with her son, Wolfgang Van Halen. As discussed in Good Housekeeping, Bertinelli admits food helped the two connect with each other when Wolfie was a kid, and mom said she knew she could get her son interested in food by making sure that he was actively involved in the process. As the star recalled, "He would just sit in the kitchen with me and watch me do everything ... he would get really interested, and I would sneak him a bit of tofu or whatever it may be that we were cooking with that day."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen says playing live is the only thing that helps him feel the “energy and closeness” of his late father

Wolfgang Van Halen has said that playing live has helped him reconnect with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. In a new interview with Rolling Stone on Mammoth WVH's recently announced co-headline tour with fellow LA rockers Dirty Honey, the multi-instrumentalist says performing onstage is “really the only thing I've got anymore, to feel that energy and that closeness with my dad”.
MUSIC
Denver Post

“Eddie and Dave” is a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic Van Halen

Listening to the first three songs on Van Halen’s self-titled debut album will tell you much of what you need to know heading into “Eddie and Dave,” a gender-bent play about the founding, rise and struggles of the iconic hard-rock band. Because wedged between the hits “Runnin’ With the Devil” and “You Really Got Me Going” is “Eruption.” The instrumental track features guitarist Eddie Van Halen doing his thing without the vocal pyrotechnics of his wild-haired lead singer.
AURORA, CO
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ZAKK WYLDE: EDDIE VAN HALEN Was 'The Second Coming Of Christ' On Guitar

In a new interview with Heavy Consequence, Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen, more than one year after the legendary VAN HALEN guitarist's passing. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "He changed the world. Jimi Hendrix was basically the Jesus Christ of electric guitar. That's the ceiling — you can't do anything more with guitar. And all of a sudden — if this was a Catholic hierarchy, Eddie was the second coming of Christ. If Jimi is the Jesus Christ of guitar, Eddie was the second coming. It was just, like, a whole new bag of tricks and all this other stuff that no one thought was possible. And the way he changed amplifiers and everything like that. Not only just his playing technique, but down to pickups, tremolo bars, with the Floyd Rose, amplifiers, the way amps are designed, with more high gain and everything like that — I mean, he changed everything across the board. Not just because of his doing taps and everything like that. Even the way guitars are made and the way amps are made, he changed everything. And on top of it, he was just a complete package. Aside of the playing and the tone, his songwriting [was] just phenomenal — just amazing. We're really truly blessed that we had him till he made it to 65. If you really think about it, after those first two records — I mean, after the first record, if he would have retired from music, he already changed the game. After the first one, if he pulled a Howard Hughes and just walked away and never picked up a guitar again, there's that first album alone — with 'Eruption' and everything he did on that record — he changed everything. But we're just blessed that we had him around for as long as we did. He was just a really great guy too — he was a sweetheart."
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock#Rock Band#Wvh#Distance#Billboard#Rock Albums
vhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen On How Playing Live Rekindles Connection With His Dad

Wolfgang Van Halen says playing his Mammoth WVH songs live on stage keeps him close to his dad. Here is what Wolfgang had to say to Rolling Stone‘s Jon Blistein in a new article titled “Mammoth WVH, Dirty Honey Ready to Prove the Heart of Rock & Roll Is Still Beating on 2022 Tour”:
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: Van Halen-Jump In the Minor Key

A guy named Andy made a cool video of a Van Halen song 3 years ago and it was banned from YouTube until now…. All the parts arranged, performed and recorded by Andy. Also, these are Dave’s original vocals-all Andy had to do was lower the 3rd and 6th intervals by a half step.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103GBF

Nita Strauss Says Her New Album Features Her ‘All-Time Favorite Vocalists’

Nita Strauss' debut solo album Controlled Chaos was an instrumental album, but this time around, she has some of her "all-time favorite vocalists" performing alongside her for its follow-up. Strauss released the first single from the album, "Dead Inside," which features Disturbed frontman David Draiman, in October. But apparently, he's...
MUSIC
103GBF

David Draiman Reacts to Brent Hinds’ Comment About Disturbed Tour

Earlier this month, Mastodon's Brent Hinds cited opening for Disturbed in 2008 as one of his least favorite tours, describing the experience with a homophobic slur. During a new chat with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, Disturbed frontman David Draiman offered his reaction to Hinds' comments. "You know, I have...
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Author Greg Renoff On The History & Legacy Of Van Halen

Author Greg Renoff sat down for an in-depth discussion on Eddie Van Halen and Van Halen history during a recent appearance on the Making Waves with Tom Prather podcast. Prather covered a wide range of Van Halen-related topics while also learning some Greg Renoff history. Long before writing his critically acclaimed books Van Halen Rising: How a Southern California Backyard Party Band Saved Heavy Metal and Ted Templeman: A Platinum Producer’s Life in Music, Renoff earned a Ph.D. in American History and was a history professor for over a decade.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Reflects on Emotional Song Written for His Father

Over a year since his father’s passing, Wolf Van Halen still has plenty to say about his dad. And the young rocker is putting his feelings out there on Instagram as he commemorates the anniversary of his song “Distance,” the lead single off his debut album Mammoth WVH. “‘Distance’ released...
MUSIC
vhnd.com

Van Halen’s ‘Atomic Punk’ Ranks Among The Heaviest Songs Of The ’70s By Ultimate Guitar Readers

Ultimate Guitar ranked Van Halen’s 1978 song “Atomic Punk” among the heaviest songs of the 1970s. The guitar community website has a weekly poll asking readers to vote an various topics. This week they wanted to know which song from the ’70s is the heaviest of them all. Van Halen’s classic deep track from their ’78 debut album fared well amongst some heavy hitters including The Scorpions, UFO, KISS, Judas Priest, Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, Queen, Rush, Motörhead, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath.
MUSIC
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy