UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Launches 50M Share Secondary Offering; Announces Concurrent $100M Share Buyback

 2 days ago

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) (the "Company") today announced that SFS Holding Corp., ("SFS") its controlling shareholder, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 50,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A...

aithority.com

DoubleVerify Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. announced the pricing of an underwritten secondary public offering of 8,000,000 shares of common stock by Providence VII U.S. Holdings L.P. ("Providence") and other existing stockholders of DoubleVerify at a price to the public of $31.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock from Providence and another selling stockholder. DoubleVerify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering.
Form 4 Echo Global Logistics, For: Nov 23 Filed by: Ferguson Matthew Wagner

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. In connection with the consummation of the Merger, at the Effective Time, each issued and outstanding share of common stock,...
Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Nov 23 Filed by: Policarpo Michael Dennis

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On November...
Form 4 EVI INDUSTRIES, INC. For: Nov 19 Filed by: Nahmad Henry M

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 UNISYS CORP For: Nov 23 Filed by: ROBERTS LEE D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Files For a Proposed Nasdaq Uplisting

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (PINK: APLD) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the proposed public offering of its common stock. Applied Blockchain intends to apply to list the common stock on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "APLD." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
Form 4 Moelis & Co For: Nov 19 Filed by: Richardson Yolonda C

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Form 4 REALTY INCOME CORP For: Nov 20 Filed by: Kelly Christie B.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. This amount represents shares automatically withheld upon the vesting of 1,333 restricted shares of common stock on November 20, 2021,...
Noah Holdings (NOAH) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.65

Noah Holdings (NYSE: NOAH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.65. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141.1 million. 2021 FORECAST:. The Company estimates that non-GAAP net income attributable to...
Cabot Corp. (CBT) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share, or $1.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) says party to non-binding LOI informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) disclosed:. On November 23, 2021, the potential acquiror of the esports operations of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company"), who is a party to a non-binding letter of intent with the Company, informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions towards the proposed sale of the Company's esports business at this time. In light of this development, the Company is resuming conversations with other interested parties and intends to provide an update to stockholders at an appropriate time.
DBV Technologies to Participate in an Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1st at 8am ET. A live webcast of...
Dell Technologies (DELL) Tops Q3 EPS by 28c

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) reported Q3 EPS of $2.37, $0.28 better than the analyst estimate of $2.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $27.01 billion.
Genius Sports Group (GENI) Misses Q3 EPS by 25c

Genius Sports Group (NYSE: GENI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.37), $0.25 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $69.14 million versus the consensus estimate of $62.79 million. GUIDANCE:. Genius Sports...
Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Announces 8M Share Bought Deal Offering at $1.25/sh

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,000,000 shares of common stock of Outlook Therapeutics, at a price to the public of $1.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock Insider Trades $150K In Company Stock

Bruce C Strohm, Insider at Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:SMRT), made a large insider buy on November 19, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Strohm purchased 15,000 shares of Smartrent, Inc. Class A Common Stock at at prices ranging from $9.75 to $10.00. The total transaction amounted to $148,659.
AquaBounty Technologies (AQB) Prices 11.2M Share Secondary Offering at $2.10/sh

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AQB), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten public secondary offering of 11,200,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Third Security (the "Selling Stockholders") at a price to the public of $2.10 per share. In addition, the Selling Stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,680,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. AquaBounty is not selling any shares in the offering, nor will AquaBounty receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the Selling Stockholders. The Selling Stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about November 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Mid-Southern Savings Bank (MSVB) Expands Stock Buyback by Another 150K Shares

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ - MSVB), the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB ("Bank"), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has expanded the number of shares eligible for repurchase under its previously adopted stock repurchase program. Under the expanded repurchase program, the Company may repurchase an additional 150,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the current outstanding shares.
Eneti Inc. (NETI) Announces Insider Buys of 35,000 Shares

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) announced today that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, and a non-executive director have recently purchased 20,000 and 15,000 common shares of the Company, respectively at average prices of $8.95 per share and $9.00 per share in the open market.
