Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen earns another Big Ten honor

By Asher Low
 5 days ago
As Wisconsin’s six-game winning streak rolls on, so to do the awards for freshman running back Braelon Allen.

The Fond Du Lac product has been racking up numbers, surpassing 100-rushing yards in in all six of Wisconsin’s wins during the streak. It isn’t yet another week of Big Ten Freshman of the Week for Allen, as this time he earned an even more prestigious honor.

The Badger running back was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in a 35-7 win over Northwestern. Allen racked up 173 yards on 25 carries, and had three touchdowns. It’s just the beginning for the Badger freshman, who will look to make it seven 100-yard rushing games in a row on Saturday against Nebraska.

