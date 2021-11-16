ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azarga Uranium Shareholders Approve Plan of Arrangement with enCore Energy

 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2021 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB: AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the shareholders of Azarga Uranium (the "Shareholders") have...

SolGold PLC Announces Regional Exploration Update - Rio Amarillo

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rio Amarillo Hole 1 Partial Assays to 1,052m Depth Return. BISHOPSGATE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2021 / The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG)(OTC PINK:SLGGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's regional exploration activities from its Rio Amarillo project in northern Ecuador, held by 100% owned subsidiary Carnegie Ridge Resources S.A. The Rio Amarillo project area lies approximately 35km southwest of the Company's world class Alpala deposit that comprises 2,663 Mt at 0.53% CuEq [1] in the Measured plus Indicated categories and contained metal content of 9.9 Mt Cu, 21.7 Moz Au and 92.2 Moz Ag at the Company's Cascabel project, held by Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA"), an 85% owned subsidiary of SolGold.
Purepoint Uranium Outlines Upcoming Exploration Plans

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2021) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today released its exploration schedule for the coming year, focusing on its large portfolio of 100% owned uranium projects strategically located across Canada's Athabasca Basin; host to the world's highest grade uranium resources.
Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
Gage Shareholders Approve Purchase by Canada’s TerrAscend

The shareholders of Detroit-based cannabis operator Gage Growth Corp. have approved the company’s acquisition by TerrAscend Corp. of Toronto, which buy all the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares of Gage. The value of the deal was not disclosed. Shareholders representing more than 56 percent of the Gage shares approved...
Uranium Energy Corp Creates America's Largest Uranium Mining Company with the Acquisition of Uranium One Americas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One"), to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1A") for a total purchase price comprised of $112 million in cash and the replacement (with corresponding payments to the seller) of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the "Acquisition"). Uranium One is the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.
Uranium Energy to take over Uranium One Americas

Uranium Energy (UEC) has agreed to acquire Uranium One Americas (U1A) in a deal that will result in the formation of the largest US uranium mining company. The deal consideration includes $112m in cash and the replacement of $19m in reclamation bonding. U1A owns seven uranium projects in the Powder...
Santhera Provides Corporate Update and Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Further Financings

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pratteln, Switzerland, November 24, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) provides an update on its activities and is calling an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), which will be held on December 15, 2021, at 10:30 hrs at the domicile of the Company. At the EGM, Santhera seeks authorization for additional funding to enable continued pipeline development and preparations for the commercialization of vamorolone.
Why Uranium Energy Stock Cratered on Friday

Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) were down by 11.5% as of 2 p.m. ET Friday. There wasn't any stock-specific news behind the drop. On the contrary, it was the absence of news that was the problem. So what. By now, you may be familiar with the story:...
Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, on 24 November 2021 convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter – EGM) of Shareholders of the Group.
Energy ETFs Climb as OPEC+ Reevaluates Output Plans

Energy exchange traded funds climbed Monday, recouping some of their recent losses, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, or OPEC+, planed to readjust its oil production if countries began to release crude oil reserves or if the resurgence in Covid-19 cases weighs on demand. On Monday,...
Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
PUC rejects energy-efficiency plan

Following a 10-month delay on a plan designed to go into effect at the start of the year, the Public Utilities Commission has denied what would have been New Hampshire’s state’s most ambitious triennial energy efficiency plan to date. That plan proposed spending over $350 million on energy efficiency over the next three years.
4 Big Reasons Uranium Energy Stock Surged This Week

Uranium Energy announces a big acquisition right when the uranium markets are bouncing back to life. Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT:UEC) stock has become unstoppable -- after a dizzying rally in the month of October, the uranium stock shot up another 18.3% this week as of 2:30 p.m. EST Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Olympus Energy gets approval for well pads

Elizabeth Township commissioners in a special meeting Friday morning approved a conditional-use permit for Olympus Energy to install three additional well pads at its Apollo B well site on Nichols Hill Road. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
BHP gets Australian shareholder support for climate plan

BHP Group said it had won approval for its climate roadmap on Thursday, overcoming a protest vote on concerns that some of the long-term plans lacked detail, with Australia-based shareholder proxies voting 86% in favour. The world’s biggest listed miner aims for net zero emissions by 2050 for its customers,...
U.S. lawmakers, officials, Trump, on oil reserve release

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help cool oil prices. MARKET REACTION. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents,...
