ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Service Joins Partners to Announce the Proposed Delisting the Okaloosa Darter

fws.gov
 8 days ago

Eglin Air Force Base, FL – U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz gathered today with dignitaries from Department of the Defense and United States Air Force to announce the proposed delisting of the Okaloosa darter from the Endangers Species Act...

www.fws.gov

Comments / 0

Related
wuwf.org

Okaloosa Darter saved from extinction

Federal officials this week announced a major conservation milestone for the once-endangered Okaloosa Darter. The small fish that inhabits streams mostly located on Eglin Air Force Base is now being proposed for delisting. “Today, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing to remove the Okaloosa Darter from the federal...
ANIMALS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
Matt Lillywhite

California Residents Should Prepare For Strong Earthquakes

"Each year, California generally gets two or three earthquakes large enough to cause moderate damage to structures (magnitude 5.5 and higher)," per the California Department of Conservation. And since several fault lines run through major population centers throughout California, residents should know what to do during a strong earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Public Service#Interior#Department Of The Defense#United States Air Force#The U S Air Force#Test Wing#U S Geological Survey#Loyola University
pinalcentral.com

Shooters target water mains creating nightmare for Arizona Water Company

FLORENCE — In Arizona, whiskey’s for drinking and water’s for fighting: including target practice. The water system that feeds the town of Superior, managed by Arizona Water Company, involves a complex engineering project whose challenges include pumping treated water at high pressure 26 miles east and over 1,000 feet in elevation.
FLORENCE, AZ
AZFamily

2 new hospitals are coming to the Navajo Nation, tribe president says

NAVAJO NATION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said hospitals on the reservation are currently 80% full, but two new hospitals are being built. Next year, he said a hospital will open north of Winslow, and a groundbreaking happened this week on the new Sage Memorial Hospital, about 30 minutes west of Window Rock.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
fox40jackson.com

Air Force pilot killed in runway 'mishap' identified

The Air Force pilot who was killed Friday has been identified as 2nd Lt. Anthony D Wentz. He was 23 years old. Two others were also injured when two T-38C Talon planes were involved in an incident around 10 a.m. at Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio, Texas, according to a press release from the 47th Flying Training Wing.
DEL RIO, TX
The Independent

Biden administration files emergency court motion to reinstate vaccine mandate

The Biden administration filed an emergency motion on Tuesday to reinstate its mandate for businesses that employ more than 100 people to either require vaccines or test employees for Covid-19 on a weekly basis, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department filed the motion with the Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati after the court was designated to be the court that would hear any legal challenge to the mandate. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration released the rules for the mandate that was expected to take effect on 4 January earlier this month. The rule...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Red Bluff Daily News

Public meetings announced for proposed Sites Reservoir

As part of a continuing effort to increase resiliency and operational flexibility throughout California, the Bureau of Reclamation and Sites Project Authority recently released the Sites Reservoir revised and supplemental draft environmental documents, beginning a 60-day public comment period for the proposed project. Also known as the North of Delta...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
MIAMIDIARIO

DeSantis announced millionaire environmental budget proposal

https://miamidiario.com/desantis-announced-millionaire-environmental-budget-proposal. This Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was in Naples and Miami to announce his environmental budget proposals, which include more than $ 960 million for the restoration of the Everglades and the protection of water resources.In addition, more than $ 550 million to continue to support efforts to ensure state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of rising sea levels, intensifying storms, and flooding. The proposed $ 960 million investment will bring the total four-year investment for the restoration and protection of Everglades water resources to more than $ 3 billion, more than double the investments of the previous four years and exceeding the ambitious goal. Governor DeSantis' $ 2.5 billion over four years. The proposed $ 550 million investment for resilience will build on historic funding already received this year. This would bring the total state investment in resilience to more than $ 1 billion in two years. The Florida government website counts . "When I took office, I outlined a bold vision to protect Florida's environment, and not only have we delivered on the promises we made, we have exceeded them," said Governor Ron DeSantis . “We are pleased to announce this historic support for Florida's environment, the restoration of the Everglades, and our water resources. We have seen great results so far, but we are not at the finish line yet. It is good to see so many gathered to support these initiatives. We will push hard to continue the momentum in this legislative session. "
MIAMI, FL
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Animal Services joins innovative coalition

Kern County Animal Services has been selected to be a partner organization of the Human Animal Shelter Support System, an international coalition designed to bring innovative solutions to local shelters. As part of the partnership, Animal Services will provide resources like veterinary telehealth, text support, animal return programs, behavioral training...
KERN COUNTY, CA
WilmingtonBiz

Robinson Joins Pender County Christian Services

Char-Lynn Robinson is the newest member of the Pender County Christian Services (PCCS) team, bringing with her a long history of community service and a passion for helping others, according to a news release. Robinson is the assistant to executive director Sandy Harris. With more than 15 years of experience,...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
thesandpaper.net

Beach Haven Announces ‘Gator’ Service

Elderly and disabled people will have improved access to Beach Haven beaches as the borough has announced it will be offering Gator service beginning next summer. Borough Manager Sherry Mason said the vehicles are manufactured by the John Deere Co. and the borough purchased one through a $17,000 grant from Coastal Living Real Estate.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
businessobserverfl.com

Local attorney joins Atlanta firm as partner

TAMPA —Taylor English Duma LLP, an Atlanta-based law firm, has hired Gail Holtzman, a Tampa labor and employment attorney, and named her a partner. According to a news release, Holtzman will split her time between the firm’s Tampa and Orlando offices. She comes to Taylor English Duma from Jackson Lewis PC in Tampa, where she was a shareholder. She has also served as general counsel for the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy