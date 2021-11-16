Service Joins Partners to Announce the Proposed Delisting the Okaloosa Darter

https://miamidiario.com/desantis-announced-millionaire-environmental-budget-proposal. This Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis was in Naples and Miami to announce his environmental budget proposals, which include more than $ 960 million for the restoration of the Everglades and the protection of water resources.In addition, more than $ 550 million to continue to support efforts to ensure state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of rising sea levels, intensifying storms, and flooding. The proposed $ 960 million investment will bring the total four-year investment for the restoration and protection of Everglades water resources to more than $ 3 billion, more than double the investments of the previous four years and exceeding the ambitious goal. Governor DeSantis' $ 2.5 billion over four years. The proposed $ 550 million investment for resilience will build on historic funding already received this year. This would bring the total state investment in resilience to more than $ 1 billion in two years. The Florida government website counts . "When I took office, I outlined a bold vision to protect Florida's environment, and not only have we delivered on the promises we made, we have exceeded them," said Governor Ron DeSantis . “We are pleased to announce this historic support for Florida's environment, the restoration of the Everglades, and our water resources. We have seen great results so far, but we are not at the finish line yet. It is good to see so many gathered to support these initiatives. We will push hard to continue the momentum in this legislative session. "

