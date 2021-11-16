Rosewood Little Dix Bay Partners with New Sustainable Fashion Brand for Exclusive Cabana Sets

There’s this dress I’ve been eyeing for a while now. Puff-sleeved and speckled with floral print, it’s classic, playful and exactly the kind of style the brand Reformation is known for. Founded in 2009, Reformation has become famous not only for its dresses but also for its commitment to reduce its impact on the planet with a “focus on climate action and environmental justice.” A 2019 Fashion@Brown article by Marley Presiado ’22 names the company, along with Everlane and Stella McCartney, as one of the brands gaining traction among consumers concerned with shopping sustainably. But sustainability often comes at a cost, one I can see glaring back at me from my online cart. The price tags on a mini dress or ethically-sourced sweater implicate class dynamics that often go ignored by advocates of eco-fashion. Purchasing environmentally conscious clothing and detaching from a wasteful, vicious cycle of fast fashion is often framed as a consumer’s responsibility and a moral achievement. But making these kinds of choices remains a luxury for many shoppers. Until we can speak more honestly about its inequities, the sustainable fashion movement will lack the inclusivity it needs to succeed.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO