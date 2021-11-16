ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rosewood Little Dix Bay Partners with New Sustainable Fashion Brand for Exclusive Cabana Sets

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRosewood Little Dix Bay, Virgin Gorda’s beloved and stunning island escape, invites guests to relax and unwind in style with the launch of their exclusive resort wear collection in partnership with New York apparel brand Frolic + Detour. Today, in keeping with their shared commitment to promoting sustainability and relaxed luxury,...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
golfpunkhq.com

New brand Reflo launches its sustainable range

Apparel brand Reflo launches with an extensive collection of high-performance men’s apparel, aimed at disrupting the fast fashion industry while leaving a positive impact on the planet. The apparel is made from advanced technical fabrics woven from recycled waste. Discarded single-use plastic and coffee beans are given new life in...
ENVIRONMENT
Vogue

Now There’s A New Label To Help You Shop Fashion More Sustainably

An industry-wide product label to identify clothes made with sustainable practices is coming. The Impact Index, created by the Responsible Business Coalition, Accenture and Vogue, and developed with major fashion brands and retailers including Saks, Selfridges, Capri Holdings and Ralph Lauren, is intended to make it easier for brands to communicate their efforts with customers and ultimately accelerate the industry’s sustainability progress overall.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TrendHunter.com

Fashion Influencer Makeup Brands

Chiara Ferragni, an Italian fashion influencer, previously known as a muse for Lancome, unveiled the launch of her first makeup brand. The new brand is set to fall under the fashion 'it' girl's eponymous company. Ferragni is known for her entrepreneurial endeavors across various industries such as clothing and homeware.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Dix#Sustainability#Frolic Detour#The Two Bedroom Suites#Columbus House#Laurance House
TrendHunter.com

Globally Expanding Fashion Brands

Amsterdam-based lifestyle apparel brand Scotch & Soda has announced that it will be expanding its reach as part of a renewed growth strategy, which will see the company open 15 new physical store locations and seven new "shop-in-shops" by the end of the year. The new stores will be launched...
BUSINESS
fashionweekdaily.com

Meet The New Name To Know In Luxe Sustainable Fashion: ONE/OF Founder Patricia

Patricia Voto has gone out on her own—and it’s been a long time coming. With formative stints at Gabriela Hearst, Altuzarra, and Brock Collection under her belt, the designer’s been yearning to start her own sustainably-minded brand for quite some time. Now, with ONE/OF, Voto is bridging the gap between luxury investment pieces that are simultaneously timeless and kind to the environment. The ready to wear label’s collections utilize deadstock fabric, and once a capsule is designed, customers can select their pieces online based on fabric availability before receiving their forever wardrobe heroes in two weeks. Here’s her backstory!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
94.3 Jack FM

Jumpin’ Jack Fashion: Rolling Stones partner with Tommy Jeans for new apparel collection

The Rolling Stones have partnered with the Tommy Hilfiger fashion company’s Tommy Jeans label on a new collection of Stones-themed t-shirts and sweatshirts dubbed “Tommy Revisited: Music Edition.”. The collection, which features six styles of tees and sweatshirts boasting the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips logo, debuted today and is available at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
chainstoreage.com

The five most inclusive fashion brands are…

Two athletic apparel and footwear giants are rated the most inclusive fashion brands in a new survey. Adidas took the top spot (42%), followed by Nike (31%), in a survey by RushOrderTees regarding inclusivity in the fashion. Rounding out the top five were American Eagle (25%), Old Navy (19%) and Fashion Nova (16%). The company surveyed 1,000 individuals who identify as plus-sized, disabled, senior (55-plus), LGBTQ+ and BIPOC.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
therealdeal.com

Diesel power: Fashion brand and partner Bel Invest launch sales for Wynwood condos

After the pandemic short-circuited a planned March 2020 pre-sales launch, the developers of the world’s first Diesel-branded condo project, in Miami, are now moving forward. Diesel and its partner, Bel Invest, an international development firm based in Vicenza, Italy, are launching sales for the 159-unit Wynwood Diesel Condominium at 148 Northwest 28th Street, according to an announcement. The partnership tapped One Sotheby’s International Realty as the eight-story project’s exclusive brokerage. The project would also be Bel Invest’s first development in the U.S.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Brown Daily Herald

Simon '25: Sustainable fashion is a class issue

There’s this dress I’ve been eyeing for a while now. Puff-sleeved and speckled with floral print, it’s classic, playful and exactly the kind of style the brand Reformation is known for. Founded in 2009, Reformation has become famous not only for its dresses but also for its commitment to reduce its impact on the planet with a “focus on climate action and environmental justice.” A 2019 Fashion@Brown article by Marley Presiado ’22 names the company, along with Everlane and Stella McCartney, as one of the brands gaining traction among consumers concerned with shopping sustainably. But sustainability often comes at a cost, one I can see glaring back at me from my online cart. The price tags on a mini dress or ethically-sourced sweater implicate class dynamics that often go ignored by advocates of eco-fashion. Purchasing environmentally conscious clothing and detaching from a wasteful, vicious cycle of fast fashion is often framed as a consumer’s responsibility and a moral achievement. But making these kinds of choices remains a luxury for many shoppers. Until we can speak more honestly about its inequities, the sustainable fashion movement will lack the inclusivity it needs to succeed.
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: New Brand Amca Oval Is Circular, in More Ways Than One

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud are thinking in circles these days. The former artistic directors of Carven are launching Amca Oval, a sustainable brand that will span ready-to-wear and home wares, marking their first venture into interiors.  The name refers to their combined initials and the Space Age aesthetic of the 1970s, while the oval shape is a recurring motif in their collections, symbolizing both circularity and community.More from WWDBackstage at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Givenchy RTW Spring 2022Made in Germany Debuting on Tuesday with a capsule line of colorful 3D-knit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Healthline

The 10 Best Sustainable Activewear Brands for 2022

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A quick look at the best sustainable activewear brands. Best stylish: Girlfriend Collective. Best versatile: Mate the Label. Best outdoor apparel: prAna. Best...
APPAREL
tvtechnology.com

ANA, Sustainable Brands to Promote Sustainability Efforts

NEW YORK—The Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Sustainable Brands today announced a new strategic alliance designed to advance and accelerate the marketing industry’s global sustainability goals. The new initiative is also designed to build awareness and increased acceptance of global sustainability among CMO’s and the overall marketing community, ANA...
BUSINESS
WWD

Retailing in a New Age: D-to-c Brands Seek Partners for Physical Store Rollouts

Click here to read the full article. Physical retail is back and direct-to-consumer brands want a piece of the action. When the coronavirus forced brick-and-mortar stores to close and pushed many household names into bankruptcy — Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus and Men’s Wearhouse among them — observers once again sounded the death knell for traditional retail. E-commerce became the undisputed star as locked-down consumers made their purchases online.More from WWDInside the Nespresso x Chiara Ferragni Temporary Café in MilanHaney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter Open Brentwood Pop-UpLondon Fashion Week Spring 2019 Shopping and Food Scene But oh, what a difference a year makes....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
egmnow.com

Epic partners with fashion label Moncler for new Fortnite outfits

Epic Games has announced a new partnership with fashion label Moncler to bring new outfits and accessories to Fortnite. The Moncler Classic Set arrives in the Item Shop tomorrow, November 20th, and includes the Andre and Renee Outfits. These outfits are inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM collection by Matthew Williams and will transition from light to dark as altitude increases and the opposite as it decreases.
APPAREL
WWD

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs to Further Sustainability Aims

Click here to read the full article. NFTs have officially entered the sustainability scene. Pandemic-born, Los Angeles-based label Polite Worldwide is dipping into the NFT space with nonprofits Lonely Whale and Coral Gardeners promoting the preservation of marine wildlife with its “Impact Star” capsule launch.More from WWDPhotos From the 2021 InStyle AwardsA Close Look at 'Bottega Green''House of Gucci' London Premiere Red Carpet: See the Photos The NFT capsule features a range of spiky stars, winking and clad in rectangular designer frames. In all, 100 philanthropic animations will be released with profits being split evenly for each organization. Essentially, there will be 50...
ENVIRONMENT
fashionista.com

Small Girls PR is Hiring an Account Supervisor, Sustainable Fashion & Innovative Retail in New York

There is no one-size-fits-all for an SGPR client as we work across consumer tech, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and social impact organizations. We've handled mergers for GE, launched brands that challenge the norm like Billie, created a closet calculator to see how recycled clothing impacts the environment with thredUP, and catapulted Olay’s Super Bowl ad to the cover of AdWeek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
outsidebusinessjournal.com

A new boot brand launched today. Sustainability is front and center.

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Although Noah Swartz has footwear in his blood—as the son of Timberland’s former CEO and the great-grandson of its founder—he’s clear that the launch of his new “desert performance” brand, Erem, is charting new territory. The Nevada-based boot...
APPAREL
gamepur.com

Fortnite adds new gear from French fashion brand Moncler

Quite recently, Fortnite teamed up with Balenciaga to bring real-life clothing from the luxury brand into the battle royale game. Now, it’s partnered with French luxury line Moncler for another fashionable lineup. As detailed on the Fortnite blog, the new outfits are “inspired by the 6 Moncler 1017 Alyx 9SM...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy