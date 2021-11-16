ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Types of Motions in a Personal Injury case in Vermont

You might have filed a case for personal injury or might be thinking of doing so. A pretrial motion is a request you make to the judge to intervene in your case even before the trial begins. It is crucial for your case as it can make or break your issue...

WCAX

Will a massive court backlog in Vermont mean criminal cases get tossed?

WCAX teams up with Vt. Foodbank for ‘Feeding our Neighbors’. When it comes to the ongoing pandemic, daily case counts and vaccination statistics are often a staple of the daily headlines, but the pandemic is affecting more than our health, it’s leaving many hungry. Former Northeast Kingdom nurse forges new...
atlantainjurylawyerblog.com

Your Facebook Account Could Be Your Downfall in a Personal Injury Case

Fair or not, almost every move you make after filing an insurance claim or lawsuit can be scrutinized. The insurance company or defense counsel might hire a private investigator to discreetly follow you around to try to gather evidence that’s harmful to your personal injury case. Unfortunately for personal injury victims, that’s not all the other side can do.
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
NebraskaTV

Federal prosecutors object to Fortenberry motion to dismiss case

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Federal prosecutors have filed an objection to Republican Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s motion to dismiss federal charges against him. According to the Associated Press, Fortenberry’s attorney, John Littrell, argued in a court filing that the charges were incorrectly filed in California because the nine-term congressmen spoke to federal agents once in Nebraska and once in Washington, D.C.
organiclifestylemagazine.com

Federal Court Blocks Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

Biden’s vaccine mandate has been temporarily halted by a federal judge. Biden’s vaccine mandate required private businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccines. The fifth US circuit court of appeals allowed an emergency stay of the requirement by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Many governors argued it...
Virginia Mercury

In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas

Kali King could sense something was wrong during her last pregnancy. She had gone into labor, but when she went into the hospital on a Sunday, her cervix wasn’t dilating. She wanted to see her OB-GYN the next day, but one of the doctors there was insistent she could wait until Thursday for a check-up. […] The post In a push to reduce maternal mortality, Virginia is expanding access to doulas appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
