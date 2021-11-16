ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Announces 10M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE American: NOG) (the “Company”) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”), which includes 9,500,000 shares...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Medtronic, Inc. (MDT) PT Lowered to $145 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Michael Matson lowered the price target on Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) to $145.00 (from $152.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Victory Capital Holdings For: Nov 23 Filed by: Policarpo Michael Dennis

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. On November...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) says party to non-binding LOI informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) disclosed:. On November 23, 2021, the potential acquiror of the esports operations of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. (the “Company”), who is a party to a non-binding letter of intent with the Company, informed the Company that it is discontinuing discussions towards the proposed sale of the Company’s esports business at this time. In light of this development, the Company is resuming conversations with other interested parties and intends to provide an update to stockholders at an appropriate time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Oil And Gas#Nog#Public Company#Streetinsider Premium#Northern Oil And Gas#Nyse American#Cresta Investments#Llc#The Selling Stockholders#Permian Basin#Veritas Energy#The Veritas Acquisition#Veritas Acqui
StreetInsider.com

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Commences Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $350M of Class A Common Stock at $53 to $46

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the "Company" or "RRR") (NASDAQ: RRR) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $350,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of its issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, the "Shares"), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $53.00 nor less than $46.00 per Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) Announces 8M Share Bought Deal Offering at $1.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, today announced that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC under which the underwriter has agreed to purchase on a firm commitment basis 8,000,000 shares of common stock of Outlook Therapeutics, at a price to the public of $1.25 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 29, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ODP Corporation (ODP) Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase and $150 Million Increase in Its Existing Stock Repurchase Plan

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform with an online presence and approximately 1,100 stores (“ODP” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into accelerated share repurchase plan (“ASR”) agreements with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to repurchase an aggregate of $150 million of the Company’s stock. ODP will execute the ASRs under its existing stock repurchase program. When combined with the Company’s previously completed share repurchases, ODP will have committed to return more than $300 million of capital to shareholders in 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
StreetInsider.com

EQT Corp. (EQT) Announces 10.97M Share Public Offering Of Common Stock By Selling Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of 10,973,685 shares of its common stock by certain shareholders who received the shares as a part of the Company's acquisition of Alta Resources Development, LLC's upstream and midstream subsidiaries (the Offering). Such selling shareholders intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,646,051 shares of the Company's common stock. EQT will not sell any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling shareholders. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hertz Global Holdings (HTZZ) Launches 37.1M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders, Intends to Repurchase $250M-$500M of Stock

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK: HTZZ) announced today that it has launched a public offering of its common stock by certain stockholders of Hertz. The selling stockholders are offering 37,100,000 shares of Hertz common stock, of which Hertz intends to repurchase from the underwriters shares having an aggregate purchase price of between $250 million and $500 million (the "Repurchase"). In addition, a selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,565,000 shares of Hertz common stock. The public offering price is expected to be between $25.00 and $29.00 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Launches 50M Share Secondary Offering; Announces Concurrent $100M Share Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) (the “Company”) today announced that SFS Holding Corp., (“SFS”) its controlling shareholder, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 50,000,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”), pursuant to a registration statement filed by UWM Holdings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). No shares are being sold by UWM. SFS will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ballantyne Strong, Inc. (NYSE American: BTN), the parent of Strong Global Entertainment, Inc. (“Strong Global Entertainment”) announced today that the Company has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of common shares of Strong Global Entertainment. The number of shares and price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flora Growth's Stock Plummets On Announcing Pricing of $30 Million Public Offering

Cannabis company Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Friday the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit. Pursuant to the offering, each unit consists of one common share and one-half warrant, with each unit warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $3.75 per share.
STOCKS
rismedia.com

Fathom Holdings Announces Proposed Primary and Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc., a tech-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, has announced a proposed primary and secondary offering of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Fathom also expects to grant to the underwriters of the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Prices 10M Share Stock Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its class A common stock. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option by the Company to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2021 and is subject to customary closing conditions. Total estimated gross proceeds of the offering are approximately $318 million or approximately $365 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (BTX) Announces 6.28M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTX) today announced that on November 18, 2021 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed public offering by certain selling stockholders of up to 6,281,454 shares of Brooklyn’s common stock received in connection with Brooklyn’s acquisition of Novellus, Inc. in July 2021. Brooklyn will not receive any proceeds from any shares sold by the selling stockholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Prices 1.75M Share Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock at $25/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,750,000 shares, inclusive of 350,000 secondary shares, of its common stock at a price to the public of $25.00 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GFL Environmental (GFL) Announces Secondary 12.7M Share Offering by Selling Shareholders

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) today announced that certain of its shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") intend to offer for sale 12,658,228 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares"). GFL will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the Shares (the "Offering"). J.P. Morgan will act as underwriter for the Offering.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy