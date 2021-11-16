Northern Oil And Gas (NOG) Announces 10M Share Public Offering of Common Stock

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (the "Company" or "RRR") (NASDAQ: RRR) today announced that it commenced a "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase up to $350,000,000 in aggregate purchase price of its issued and outstanding shares of Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share (each, a "Share," and collectively, the "Shares"), or such lesser aggregate purchase price of Shares as are properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, at a price not greater than $53.00 nor less than $46.00 per Share to the seller in cash, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest. The tender offer is being made in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase, the related letter of transmittal and other related materials, as each may be amended or supplemented from time to time.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO