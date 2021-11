Coastal Carolina University’s Board of Trustees voted Monday to end their mask mandate on Dec. 13, and their vote included an immediate exemption for all performing groups. “As we’ve discussed in previous situations, we heard from trustees that face-to-face instruction was of paramount concern as is the safety of our campus. The fact that we made it thus far and we want to continue to finals and graduation,” said CCU President Dr. Michael Benson.

