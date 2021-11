Nov 16 (Reuters) - Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday a deal to jointly develop a COVID-19 antiviral pill with Swiss giant Roche Holding AG was being terminated, a month after the pill failed to help patients in a small study.

Upon termination, the rights and licenses granted to Roche will be returned to Atea, the company said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)