RS Recommends: Grateful Dead Team Up With Parks Project for New Blanket Collab

By John Lonsdale
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Welcome to Bear Country!” The famous Grateful Dead dancing bears are throwing on their hiking packs, roasting marshmallows and enjoying the great outdoors for a new, limited-edition gear collection from the Dead and the Parks Project. More from Rolling Stone. The Welcome to Bear Country Collection is the first...

www.middletownpress.com

gratefulweb.com

Launching Today: Cozy New SANUK & GRATEFUL DEAD™ Collection

This brand-new jam is a mash-up of Sanuk's feel-good Cozy Vibes collection and classic Grateful Dead style and with a soft, fluffy wool and Tencel blend inside each shoe, your feet couldn't be in a happier place this season. The collection was designed with sustainability in mind, featuring eco-friendly materials such as 100% traceable and responsible leather, recycled polyester, a sock liner containing 85% bio-based content and eco-conscious Sugar Mat Comfort outsoles made with 55% sugarcane foam, aligning with the band's long legacy of caring for the environmental health and wellbeing of the planet.
Highsnobiety

Nixon Is the Latest Brand to Collaborate With Grateful Dead

If there’s been any entity that’s in unexpectedly high demand for collaborations over the past year or so, it’s definitely Grateful Dead. The band came to fame in the late ‘60s, ushering in an era of psychedelic rock. After a collaboration with Nike in summer 2020, the band and its recognizable symbols saw an unlikely resurgence in popular culture which we’re still feeling a year on. Nixon x Grateful Dead is the latest collaboration to breathe new life into the icons of a past era.
Billboard

Grateful Dead Is Celebrating Hanukkah With New Bobbleheads

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The first night of Hanukkah is just a few weeks away, and if you're a Deadhead looking to make your festive decor a bit more rock n' roll, look no further.
Rolling Stone

These Limited-Edition Grateful Dead Blankets Are Already On Sale for Black Friday

The holiday season just got a whole lot more comfortable — and warmer — for fans of the Grateful Dead. Slowtide, a Costa Mesa, CA-based brand that produces surf-inspired apparel and accessories, released its latest collection of Grateful Dead merch earlier this summer, with a line of Grateful Dead camp blankets that quickly sold out. But now with some of the gear back in stock, Slowtide has discounted its entire shop for anyone who missed out the first time. Slowtide is running an early-bird Black Friday sale across its site, so it’s a good time for any fan to score some...
Bob Weir
New Haven Register

RS Recommends: How to Create Personalized Holiday Gifts for Music Fans

Shopping for any music lovers this year? Head to Etsy (yes, Etsy). Though it often gets a rap for being an artsy, thrift shop-like site, among the website’s handmade items is actually a treasure trove of unique music-themed goodies — all ripe for gifting. What Are the Best Music Gifts...
hotnewhiphop.com

South Park & Adidas Team Up For Stan Marsh-Inspired Stan Smith Collab

South Park is one of the most infamous animated TV shows of all time. They are constantly making fun of everyone regardless of political orientation, and it has led to some pretty hilarious episodes. As of late, South Park has been working alongside Adidas on some sneakers, and the most recent one was an homage to Towelie, with the Adidas Campus 80.
The Guardian

Black Friday: largest boycott planned by independent retailers

This Friday, independent retailers across the country will shut down their websites, donate their profits to charity and plant trees as part of a renewed drive against the rabid consumerism encouraged by large online sellers offering deals for Black Friday. About 85% of independent retailers will not participate this year...
RETAIL
Washington Post

A frail but in command Phil Collins guides Genesis in a potential farewell

Genesis has reached its exodus. One of the most successful rock bands ever is on the road for what may very well be its last tour. And everything about Thursday’s stop at Capital One Arena sure looked and sounded like sayonara. From a chair at the center of the stage, a frail and all but immobile Phil Collins, looking older than his 70 years, led his childhood mates and the fans who packed the arena on a sad, sweet and oh-so-melodic trip through a catalogue of songs whose earliest pages date back 50 years to a snooty English boarding school.
ROCK MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Iman’s First Fragrance Is a Tribute to Her Marriage to David Bowie

Iman, the Somalia-born supermodel and cosmetics brand founder, is finally creating her own fragrance. Called Love Memoir, it launches exclusively with HSN this week. “I’ve been in the beauty business since the ‘90s but I’ve never created a fragrance,” Iman tells The Hollywood Reporter during a phone call from her house in upstate New York, “and it’s completely a tribute to the memories and special moments I had with my husband.” She’s referring of course to music legend David Bowie, who she was married to for nearly a quarter of a century before he died in 2016. The two shared a life together, both in New York City...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bored Panda

50 Of The Derpiest Cats Caught On Camera (New Pics)

Cats are elegant and graceful creatures. Except when they're not. As you probably already know if you have one (or saw our articles 50 Hilarious Examples Of Cat Logic, 161 Cats Who Immediately Regretted Their Poor Life Choices, and 50 Overdramatic Cats Who Deserve An Oscar), felines can be really silly too. And we have more pics to prove it!
ANIMALS
CBS Chicago

Tree Lighting Event Kicks Off Holiday Season In Chicago, Along With Other Festivities

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is less than a week until Thanksgiving, but Chicago was already focused about Christmas with lots of holiday traditions kicking off Friday – most notably the city’s tree lighting. Crowds gathered in Millennium Park to watch the 51-foot blue spruce from Logan Square spring to its fully-lit splendor. This year’s event expended throughout the entire park, with a main stage in the great lawn. The Christmas tree lighting was followed by fireworks and many performances – including acts by Cirque du Soleil performers, and carols by R&B singer Brian McKnight. People came from all over the Chicago area to be part of the festivities. There was also an art market, a café, and more to do – with activities spread out all over the park. Meanwhile nearby, people also strapped on pairs of skates and head to the Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon. It’s now open. In partnership with Immersive Van Gogh Chicago – the ice will feature designs inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and “Sunflowers.” The Maggie Daley Ice Skating Ribbon will be open through March 13 – but you do need to make reservations to get on the ice.
CHICAGO, IL
audacy.com

Eight of the best lyrics from 80s Country love songs

The 1980s — Yes, the hair was big, but Country talent was bigger as the vocals of artists like George Jones, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis and Reba McEntire filled our speakers. Take a trip down memory lane by tuning into Audacy’s ‘80s Country Classics exclusive station. Not only a prime...
MUSIC

