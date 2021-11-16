ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traeger Inc. (COOK) PT Lowered to $27 at RBC Capital

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi lowered the price target on Traeger...

www.streetinsider.com

Stifel analyst Simon Yarmak upgraded Kimco (NYSE: KIM) from Hold
JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur initiates coverage on GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS)
JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on Informatica (NYSE: INFA)
JPMorgan analyst Jessica Fye upgraded Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) from
Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley raised the price target on Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) to $95.00 (from $75.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "Impinj reported Q3/21 results well ahead of guidance on both
StreetInsider.com

The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) PT Lowered to $6.25 at DA Davidson

DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser lowered the price target on The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) to $6.25 (from $11.50) while maintaining a Buy rating following results. The analyst commented, "BODY reported a disappointing 3Q21, with
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend; 1.5% Yield

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Robert Half International (RHI) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share, or $1.52 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bentley Systems Inc. (BSY) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BSY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wolfspeed (WOLF) PT Raised to $125 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the price target on Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) to $125.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) PT Lowered to $4 at Dawson James

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert lowered the price target on ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) to $4.00 (from $8.00) while
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alibaba (BABA) PT Lowered to $220 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler lowered the price target on Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to $220.00 (from $240.00) while maintaining an
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH) PT Raised to $284 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar raised the price target on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) to $284.00 (from $220.00) while maintaining
STOCKS

