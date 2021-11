ARLINGTON, Texas -- "It was all good just a week ago." This simple reality offered from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame artist Jay-Z in yesteryear often rings true in the NFL on a consistent basis, as Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons were reminded of in Week 10. Winners of three of their previous four games, the Falcons were flying high as they readied to square off with the Dallas Cowboys, and especially after having just defeated the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO