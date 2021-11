Casa Grande businesses of all sizes are still recovering from the economic chaos that the coronavirus pandemic and related mandates have caused. The last thing we need are policies that would pull the rug out from under local business owners and throw our economy into a tailspin. That’s why lawmakers should steer clear of legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize Act. This bill, which is being pushed by organized labor as a way to force unionization on American workers and fill union accounts, would decimate Arizona’s Right to Work laws, undermining the business-friendly environment that has helped grow our economy and forcing workers to hand over their hard-earned money to unions they may not even support.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 8 DAYS AGO